Simple style tips on what to wear to World Sports Betting Cape Town Met

On Saturday, horse-racing enthusiasts will descend onto the Hollywoodbets Kenilworth racecourse for this year’s World Sports Betting 2024 Cape Met. This is no ordinary day at the races and certainly not just for punters wanting to win big in the main race.

The Cape Town Met is one of the most anticipated horse-racing events in Cape Town where folk gather to enjoy live music and dance the night away at the after-party. But over and above all that, there are the fashionistas who go out of their way to dress to impress or simply to check out the outrageous outfits. For those who are really serious about fashion, there is a chance to win prizes in the Best Dressed competition.

Every year fashionistas are challenged to step up their style game as they are encouraged to dress according to a theme. This year the theme is ‘Cape Splendour’. Inspired by the resplendence of the fairest Cape worldwide, ‘Cape Splendour’ is a fusion of glamour, grace, and glory. If you are attending this year’s Cape Town Met and still don’t know what to wear, here are a few simple ideas on how to pull off the look.

Be bold Think bright bold colours. Whether you opt to go head-to-toe in one tone or mix it up, don’t be afraid to try out rich rich colours like flaming red, aqua blue or sunshine yellow.

Stand out in bold fiery red. Picture: Pexels Reign Martinez Florals You can never go wrong with floral prints, especially when it comes to this theme. Florals can range from classic romantic flowing dresses with fine florals to more dramatic bold colourful prints that will undoubtedly make you stand out.

Bold florals are a winner. Picture: Pexels Murat Esibatir Glam it up

Nothing says glam more than a bit of bling. Shimmer and shine in sequins. A black, gold or silver sequin dress will have you glittering from day to night. If a dress is too much for you, then pair a shimmering top with a simple pants or skirt. You can’t go wrong with a bit of sequins. Picture: Pexels Valeria Boltneva