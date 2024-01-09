World Sports Betting Cape Town Met reveals this year’s theme

The countdown to the 162nd edition of one of South Africa’s greatest races, the World Sports Betting Cape Town Met, taking place on January 27, 2024, has commenced. The magic carpet ride to the 2024 R2-million World Sports Betting Gr1 Cape Town Met is on, and the world-renowned sporting and social event promises the infusion of Cape Splendour into the vibrant world of thoroughbred horseracing.

Cape Splendour embraces a glorious return to form, celebrating the evolution of horseracing at one of Cape Town’s most iconic sporting landmarks, Hollywoodbets Kenilworth. Inspired by the resplendence of the fairest Cape worldwide, Cape Splendour is a fusion of glamour, grace and glory – from world-class hospitality to extraordinary haute couture.

Picture: Supplied Donovan Everitt, Cape Racing’s Chief Operating Officer, said that the 2024 WSB Gr1 Cape Town Met is set to be a game-changer on all fronts. “Cape Racing is proud and excited to unveil a new, upgraded Hollywoodbets Kenilworth racecourse.

“This revitalised venue will elevate the iconic race to new heights and create a fresh experience. We’re excited to blend fashion, food, and world-class entertainment in a unique space, ensuring that the 2024 World Sports Betting Cape Town Met will be bigger and better than anything that has gone before in what is a long and truly proud history. “The World Sports Betting Cape Town Met is undoubtedly more than a horse race. “It’s an iconic event that brings the Rainbow Nation together as we enjoy the thrill of the sport of kings and the majesty of the thoroughbred in a historic venue and social setting, where we celebrate life, champions, and the joys and rare privilege of being a part of history,” he added.