Tips on how to survive the Cape Town Met

This Saturday, January 28, everyone from punters to party-goers, celebrities to fashionistas, will be gathering at the Hollywoodbets Kenilworth Racecourse for this year’s World Sports Betting Cape Town Met. With “Mardi Gras” being the theme for this year’s Cape Met, one can expect carnival vibes on the day.

This means we can expect outrageous outfits with feathers and sequins. And of course, there will be people with extravagant masks as well. While getting all dressed up is part of attending the Met, it can have a downside as well. If you’re planning on attending the Cape Town Met and it’s your first time, there are a few things you need to know.

Here are tips on how to survive the day. Wear comfortable shoes While high heels make any outfit look fabulous, it’s not the most comfortable shoe to wear when you’re going to be doing a lot of walking. Well, unless you’re used to wearing heels that is. Or unless you intend to sit in one place all day.

Keep face mist handy Carrying a face spray or make-up setting spray will come in handy when you want to cool down your skin and prevent your make-up from melting off your face! While on the topic of make-up, remember to take your lipstick and setting powder along for touch-ups during the day. Face mists come in handy. Picture: Yan Krukau Pexels Keep cool

Be mindful of what you choose to wear on the day. While wearing sequins head to toe might look fabulous, it can be very hot. Opt for natural breathable fabrics instead of synthetic fabric. Otherwise, you will be sweaty and uncomfortable all day. If you have a fan, take it along. Turn it into an accessory to your outfit by decorating it. Wear a hat

Hats are not only highly fashionable and an essential accessory when it comes to dressing up for a horse-racing event, it certainly helps to protect you from the sun as well. Wearing a hat will help you keep cool. Picture: Kebs Visuals Pexels Stay hydrated The Met will inevitably take place on a very hot day. I’ve attended enough Mets to testify to this. Therefore, it’s essential to remain hydrated.