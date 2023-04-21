Skinny jeans are out – here are a few styles you should be wearing instead

I’m sure it’s safe to say that by now every woman has at some point owned and probably still does own a pair of skinny jeans. While I do own one pair, I must admit that it’s never been my favourite style of jeans.

Also, I can’t remember when was the last time I actually wore them or even had the desire to wear them! So it brought me much joy when I found out that skinny jeans are finally making their way out of style. Let’s face it, they’ve been in the limelight long enough.

Having said that, I know there are many women out there who will not be happy about this at all and probably wonder what they are meant to wear instead of their beloved skinny jeans. Ladies, it’s time to let those skin-tight jeans go and try something new. Here are a few stylish alternatives to skinny jeans that can be just as flattering and comfortable.

Straight-leg jeans These jeans have a slim (not tight) fit through the thigh and knee but have a straight cut from the knee down. While they have a fairly similar silhouette to skinny jeans, they are a more relaxed fit in comparison. Straight-leg jeans. Picture: Pexels Blue Bird Wide-leg jeans

Wide-leg jeans are a great option if you want a more flowy and comfortable fit. They can be dressed up with a pair of kitten heels or down with chunky sneakers. What I really love about them is that they come in a variety of materials and styles. Wide-leg jeans. Picture: Unsplash Jasmin Chew Boyfriend jeans These are by far my favourite style of jeans at the moment. The boyfriend jeans are loose-fitting and have a relaxed look. They typically have a tapered leg and can be cuffed at the ankle for a trendy touch. While they have a casual look, they can easily be dressed up with a pair of high heels and a blazer.

Boyfriend jeans. Picture: Pexels Sushant Photography Flared jeans Flared jeans are no different to bell-bottomed jeans. They have a fitted thigh and then flare out from the knee down. They are a great option if you want to create a more dramatic silhouette. Flared jeans. Picture: Pexels Antoni Shkraba Don’t be afraid to try on different styles and see what works best for your body type.