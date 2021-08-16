Somizi Mhlongo splashes out at Gucci store to prove he doesn’t wear fake

Media personality Somizi Mhlongo went to the Gucci store in Sandton City this weekend to prove that he doesn’t wear fake designer clothes. The Metro FM presenter took to Instagram to share with his 4.2 million followers that he doesn’t wear counterfeit goods as alleged by @fake_guccicommunitysa, an Instagram page dedicated to exposing people who allegedly wear fake Gucci items.

In a video recorded at a Gucci store, Mhlongo said: "There's a page on Instagram that I've liked ever since I saw it, it exposes people who wear fake clothes. I scrolled through the page to see how legit it is and as I was scrolling, I saw my name and my hat, and I was like 'wtf'? Usually, I would ignore it because I know my truth, but no. I've worked so hard to be discredited like that. I'm at a Gucci store right now, I want to show you."