Somizi Mhlongo splashes out at Gucci store to prove he doesn’t wear fake
Media personality Somizi Mhlongo went to the Gucci store in Sandton City this weekend to prove that he doesn’t wear fake designer clothes.
The Metro FM presenter took to Instagram to share with his 4.2 million followers that he doesn’t wear counterfeit goods as alleged by @fake_guccicommunitysa, an Instagram page dedicated to exposing people who allegedly wear fake Gucci items.
In a video recorded at a Gucci store, Mhlongo said: “There’s a page on Instagram that I've liked ever since I saw it, it exposes people who wear fake clothes. I scrolled through the page to see how legit it is and as I was scrolling, I saw my name and my hat, and I was like ‘wtf’? Usually, I would ignore it because I know my truth, but no. I’ve worked so hard to be discredited like that. I’m at a Gucci store right now, I want to show you.”
He goes on to record around the store and asks the assistant manager to go to his profile. “Here is my profile. It shows all the stuff I bought ever since I started shopping at Gucci. Here’s my bucket hat,” he says.
Although he didn’t want to show the price tags, we saw one of his bucket hat, and it costs over R20K.
In the video, he wore Gucci from head to toe.
On Sunday, he also posted another picture of himself wearing a Gucci hat, Gucci socks and Gucci slides, probably to prove even further that he’s a regular customer at the Gucci store.
The Instagram page @fake_guccicommunitysa has not yet removed Mhlongo’s picture from their page.