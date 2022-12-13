December 10 was full of festivities, including the Cape Town Resort Collections fashion show, which took place at the iconic Zeitz Mocaa Museum at the V&A Waterfront. Presented by Pick n Pay, the show included trans-seasonal offerings from well-known designers such as Gavin Rajah, Maxhosa Africa, Thula Sindi, Imprint, Maze and Taibo Bacar.

Story continues below Advertisement

Former FutureWear winners Julia Buchanan and Matte Nolim were also part of the line-up, while the Gavin Rajah x Pick n Pay Clothing summer collections made it to the exhibition. Thula Sindi. Rajah, show convenor, said what made the Resort Collections stand out from any other fashion show is that the designers not only showcased but they curated their shows. “This is a platform for designers looking to present their latest collections to a Cape Town audience committed to supporting new and established South African talent," said Rajah.

He broke the ice as the first designer to showcase, presenting a range of denim kaftans, silk shorts and slick tuxedo suits in sophisticated prints. Gavin Rajah. Maxhosa Africa presented the Alkebulan collection, while Craig Jacobs of Fundudzi presented a collection inspired by his recent travels to Ghana. “There are so many interesting shapes and colours that come through in the architecture seen in Accra. It’s in this city I imagine the modern Fundudzi warrior taking a sojourn,” Jacobs said.

Story continues below Advertisement

Fundudzi. Imprint ZA showcased the Postcards from Africa - Chapter 3 collection, which debuted at AFI Fashion Week Joburg. Buchanan, 2021 FutureWear winner, who is no stranger to the Resort Collections, showcased a swimwear range inspired by the elegance of the French Riviera. “I have grown through the experience of being able to show alongside bigger labels. My work is more evolved, for instance, in this collection, there was a lot of bead-work and hand-detailing. I also understand how each collection needs to tell a story, it must be a considered offering,” she said.

Story continues below Advertisement