Style tips to suit different body shapes

We all love staying on top of the latest fashion trends but that doesn’t mean that it’s necessary to buy into all of them. In order to pull off different looks and work out what trends to follow, you first have to know what your body shape is and what suits you best. When you decide what to wear it’s always best to enhance your natural features.

This will not only help you look good but certainly feel good in your own skin as well. Here is how to identify what your body shape is and what style would suit you best. Different body shapes (from left to right): pear, apple, rectangle, hourglass and inverted triangle. Image: Freepik Hourglass shape Women with an hourglass shape have a well-defined waist and balanced proportions between their busts and hips.

To accentuate your curves, opt for form-fitting clothing that highlights your waist. Wrap dresses, tailored blazers, and high-waisted jeans are great choices for hourglass figures. Avoid oversized or shapeless clothing. Pear shape Pear-shaped women have a larger lower body compared to their upper body.

To balance out your proportions, choose tops that draw attention to your shoulders and neckline. A-line skirts and dresses can help slim down your hips, while dark-coloured bottoms can create a more streamlined look. Avoid clingy fabrics or styles that emphasise your hips and thighs.

Apple shape Apple-shaped women carry most of their weight around their midsection. To flatter your figure, focus on highlighting your best features, such as your legs or shoulders. Empire waist tops and dresses can help create the illusion of a smaller waist, while V-necklines can elongate your torso.

Avoid boxy tops or belts that sit at your natural waistline, as they can draw attention to your midsection. Rectangle shape Women with a rectangular shape have a straight and athletic silhouette with minimal curves. To add definition to your frame, opt for clothing that creates the illusion of curves.

Peplum tops, belted dresses, and ruffled details can help create the appearance of a more defined waist. Avoid shapeless clothing or baggy styles that can make you appear straighter than you are. Inverted triangle shape Inverted triangle-shaped women have broad shoulders and a narrow waist and hips.

To balance out your upper body, choose clothing that draws attention to your lower half. A-line skirts, wide-leg pants, and printed bottoms can help create the illusion of a fuller lower body. Avoid shoulder pads or statement tops that can further emphasise your broad shoulders.