Supermodel and fashion darling Ponahalo Mojapelo stars in new adidas campaign

As part of its campaign to feature local creatives considered game-changers in their respective fields, adidas partnered with Pretoria-born artist “President ya Straata” commonly known as Focalistic, supermodel and fashion darling Ponahalo Mojapelo and football culture specialist “kasiflavour” Kabelo Kungwane. The trio stared in the campaign that highlighted adidas footwear styles within a South African context, paying homage to the subcultures it represents and its role in street culture.

Mojapelo, famous for working with SA top designers like Thebe Magugu, said being unique has helped her push boundaries and reach for the stars. “For me, this campaign showcases that your dreams as an individual are valid, and you can achieve anything if you put in the work. It means pushing boundaries and dreaming further than what you know and being enthusiastic about your dreams”. Amapiano musician Focalistic, said the campaign resonated with him because it’s community-oriented, something his brand is known for.

“Community is a big part of who I am, whether influencing the beat or even telling my own story. We started this thing of rapping in our local language known as “Spitori” with a small community of people who only understood the language. “Now the language is gradually getting recognition, both nationally and internationally, but to this day, my community members are my biggest supporters. “Whenever I drop new music, they are the first ones who create hype around it. I value and love my community the same way they love me”.