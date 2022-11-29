The best of Phupho Gumede’s fashion looks

“When it comes to hair and nails, I always look at the stylist before he/she works on me. I never want a person with messy hair to touch mine because I believe they should lead by example. “Same with fashion styling. One should not allow a stylist to dress them if he/she has a wack fashion sense.”

But lucky for Mzansi stars, Phupho Gumede is a walking closet who turns every street he struts on into a runway. The celebrity stylist not only knows how to dress stars but himself too. The award-winning stylist knows his way around the wardrobe, and his choice of outfits is proof.

From hair to make-up, accessories, outfits and shoes, he knows how to put together a killer look. He attended the “African Fashion International Fashion Week” Joburg and slayed in all three days. At the Royal Flush Opening Party, which took place at Daytona, Melrose Arch, he donned a gold puffer suit by Nkature and highlighted his hair will gold shimmers.

