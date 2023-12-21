The Year in Review: Most memorable red carpet looks of 2023

As 2023 draws to a close, we take time to reflect on the fashionable year that’s been. Every year celebrities serve looks that leave us gobsmacked or in awe.

Here we look back at some of this year’s most memorable red carpet moments. One of the highlights of the fashion scene is undoubtedly the Met Gala. This is where celebrities go out of their way to express themselves in the most outrageous ways.

This year’s Met Gala theme was “Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty” and attendees were asked to “dress in honour of Karl”. Some celebrities honoured Lagerfeld’s cat Choupette just as much. Feline-inspired Doja Cat wore an all-white outfit by Oscar De La Renta.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 💋![CDATA[]]>𝕷![CDATA[]]>𝖆![CDATA[]]>𝖉![CDATA[]]>𝖞 𝖉![CDATA[]]>𝖔![CDATA[]]>𝖏![CDATA[]]>𝖆![CDATA[]]>💋 (@dojascatfan) Lagerfeld loved his pearls so it was no surprise to see Kim Kardashian draped in a Schiaparelli dress made of pearls.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Zorins TV (@zorinstv) Rihanna is always one of the best-dressed at the Gala and this year she didn’t disappoint. She opted for a dramatic white haute couture ballgown from Valentino which was completed with a floral headpiece.

Sam Smith made a grand entrance at both the Brit and Grammy Awards. At the Grammy’s he arrived in all red alongside Kim Petras who wore all red as well. View this post on Instagram A post shared by @pageoficial (@indicarachel)

However, it was his black balloon-like outfit by the London-based fashion label Harri that had fashion tongues wagging at the Brits. View this post on Instagram A post shared by SAM SMITH (@samsmith)

Cardi B stood out at the Grammy Awards in a royal blue form-fitting gown designed by Indian couturier Gaurav Gupta. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Cardi B (@iamcardib)

While the Academy Awards is the highlight of the awards season, it’s the Vanity Fair after-party where celebrities step up their fashion game. You probably don’t know who she is but ‘Euphoria’ star Hunter Schafer’s outfit was unforgettable. Schafer wore a long white satin skirt, but it was her barely-there “top” that drew attention. The actress had nothing but a white feather as a top.