Thebe Magugu named one of ‘Vogue Business’ 100 Innovators

A young man from Ipopeng, Kimberly, is proof that all dreams are valid. Thebe Magugu has become the face of African success, making a name for himself on the international stage. The multi-award-winning designer has been selected as one of the 100 “Vogue Business” Innovators.

The digital publication recently launched the “Vogue Business” 100 Innovators, which spotlights changemakers across the world who are challenging what it means to be successful in the fashion and beauty world– often behind the scenes. The changemakers were hand-picked by “Vogue” editors. Magugu said he was grateful to be recognised as one of the best designers in the world.

“I am so honoured to be named one of the ‘Vogue Business’ 100 Innovators. As entrepreneurs, one day you’re in a room sketching, and when you look up, you’re steering a ship that holds precious cargo and other human lives through ever-changing conditions. Recognition like this always makes the journey less lonesome, that our trek is on the global radar.” Magugu recently released his second drop with adidas, a month after launching a capsule collection with Dior. On December 10, he’ll be hosting a “Pompeii Club (1969)” party in Johannesburg to celebrate five years of the Thebe Magugu brand.