Tips on how to spot a fake designer handbag

Many women dream of one day owning a luxury designer handbag. Whether it’s a classic Louis Vuitton Neverfull or a Lady Dior handbag, designer handbags don’t come cheap. So if you’re going to invest in one, you need to make sure that you’re not buying a fake, because there are many counterfeit products out there, it's important to know how to spot them.

Here are some tips on how to check if a designer bag is a knock-off before you make a purchase. Check the logo One of the easiest ways to spot a fake designer bag is to look at the logo. Make sure that the design and font of the logo match what is typically seen on authentic bags.

Pay close attention to details such as spacing, size, and symmetry. Check the stitches The stitching on a designer bag should be neat and evenly spaced. If you notice any loose threads, uneven stitching, or fraying, it could be a sign that the bag is not authentic. The stitching on a designer bag should be neat and evenly spaced. Picture: Harper Sunday / Pexels Examine the materials Designer bags are typically made with high-quality materials such as leather, suede, or canvas.

If the material feels cheap or looks flimsy, it could be a red flag that the bag is fake. Look for a serial number Many designer bags come with a serial number or authenticity card to verify their legitimacy. Make sure to check for these details and do some research to see if the serial number matches up with the brand’s records.