LOOK: Inside the Louis Vuitton SS24 collection designed by Tyler, The Creator

The name Tyler, The Creator, suits him because he is a creative genius. Tyler was invited by his friend Pharrell Williams to design the Louis Vuitton Spring/Summer 2024 collection. Williams was announced as the creative director of Louis Vuitton in February last year.

Williams and Tyler have worked together on several music projects, including Tyler’s song “IFHY” in 2013 and Williams’ “Cash in Cash Out” in 2022. There is no doubt that they are both fashion icons and this season, Tyler is at the forefront as the lead designer for the luxury brand’s SS collection. LV SS24 by Tyler, The Creator. Picture: Instagram On what to expect in this collection set to drop on March 21, musician/fashion designer Tyler wrote on Instagram: “Hand-drawn monograms, wavy soles, waffle and butter sandals, dogs, pastel colours, all that.

“I wanted to mix my style and Louis Vuitton's codes together in a way that felt slightly whimsical but could still be worn to the gas station on a Tuesday. What an experience being in that office, imagination running wild. “Have you seen that chessboard?!!!! I had a late night editing these photos, I'm happy to finally share this collection and lookbook with you guys. Still can't believe it.” LV SS24 by Tyler, The Creator. Picture: Instagram Although he has his fashion brands, Golf Wang and Le Fleur, Tyler is grateful to have worked with the LV team this season.

“Chessboard is my favourite thing I've made. Thank you @pharrell I love you, you keep throwing me the keys. The @louisvuitton team, thank you all for allowing these ideas to come to life. “Thank you, @darrenvongphakdy we ran in there like we ran the place. And @missrazavi and @luisperezdop, we are the trio for real,” wrote Tyler. LV SS24 designed by Tyler, The Creator. Picture: Instagram Most of his fans are complaining about not being able to afford the collection. However, they are happy for him.