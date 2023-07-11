Independent Online
Tweeps drag Thebe Magugu-designed Orlando Pirates kit

Orlando Pirates away kit. Picture: Twitter

Published 32m ago

Today well-known South African designer Thebe Magugu took to social media to share visuals of his latest design project.

In collaboration with adidas, he has designed the local soccer team Orlando Pirates new kit.

The home kit is in classic Orlando Pirates style, black and grey, featuring their skull and crossbones logo, while the away kit is unusual pistachio green with black details.

Orlando Pirates home kit. Picture: Twitter

Unfortunately, most tweeps are not loving the new design.

“I thought this was a prank,” responded one tweep to Orlando Pirates’ tweet announcing the new kit.

“Worse - creative director gosh” commented another while someone else said: “X-ray and Lemon Twist.”

Sadly Magugu didn’t get the greatest response from his tweet either with one follower commenting: “Thebe you are a good designer but disappointed me with the kit.”

“You have designed nonsense here. The green is better but this black one is hideous. And what with this symbol of two people,” said another.

In 2022 Magugu collaborated with adidas on a collection themed “Finding Beauty”.

Talking about adidas collection, he said that it was his way to celebrate the women in his life, as well as his heritage.

"I'm infinitely inspired by the energy of the women in my life and the heritage of my native land.

“Bringing together such personal stories through design and blending them with adidas' iconic performance and lifestyle pieces has been an amazing process."

The new Orlando Pirates kit will be available to purchase on July 27.

