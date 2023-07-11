Tweeps drag Thebe Magugu-designed Orlando Pirates kit

Today well-known South African designer Thebe Magugu took to social media to share visuals of his latest design project. In collaboration with adidas, he has designed the local soccer team Orlando Pirates new kit.

The home kit is in classic Orlando Pirates style, black and grey, featuring their skull and crossbones logo, while the away kit is unusual pistachio green with black details. Orlando Pirates home kit. Picture: Twitter

Unfortunately, most tweeps are not loving the new design. “I thought this was a prank,” responded one tweep to Orlando Pirates’ tweet announcing the new kit.

𝟮𝟳.𝟬𝟳.𝟮𝟬𝟮𝟯 pic.twitter.com/evDGUcUhfs — Orlando Pirates (@orlandopirates) July 11, 2023 “Worse - creative director gosh” commented another while someone else said: “X-ray and Lemon Twist.” Sadly Magugu didn’t get the greatest response from his tweet either with one follower commenting: “Thebe you are a good designer but disappointed me with the kit.”

Orlando Pirates x Thebe Magugu

We are pleased to announce that we have designed the official kit for @orlandopirates , the celebrated South African FC. In a ‘home kit’ of black and an ‘away kit’ of pistachio green, the set will serve the club for 2023/24 #orlandopirates pic.twitter.com/QfLSDu5HhP — Thebe Magugu (@_ThebeMagugu_) July 11, 2023 “You have designed nonsense here. The green is better but this black one is hideous. And what with this symbol of two people,” said another.

In 2022 Magugu collaborated with adidas on a collection themed “Finding Beauty”. Talking about adidas collection, he said that it was his way to celebrate the women in his life, as well as his heritage. "I'm infinitely inspired by the energy of the women in my life and the heritage of my native land.