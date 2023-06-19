Our favourite international stars who wear Thebe Magugu

Thebetsile Magugu is one talented fashion designer whose work speaks for itself. The Ipopeng-born star has been unstoppable since his breakthrough in 2016 after graduating from the Stadio's School of Fashion, formerly the London International School of Fashion.

His namesake brand Thebe Magugu is one of the most loved internationally. Winning the LVMH Prize helped him so much because more international stars started noticing him and are fond of his brand. Since it is Youth Month and Magugu is one of the most successful youths in South Africa, let’s look at some of the top international celebrities who wear his brand. Halle Bailey

Halle Bailey is on the right side of fashion now that she’s rocking Thebe Magugu. In one of her magazine shoots, the “Little Mermaid” star wore a Thebe Magugu Wool Ballet Dress in Tangerine, with matching bow straps clipped on with the brand’s Sisterhood Coin Brooch. Golda Rosheuvel

During her latest visit to South Africa for the “Queen Charlotte” premiere, the “Bridgerton” star wore a Thebe Magugu Lemon Crepe Caftan with hand-stitched smocking across the bust from the AW23 ‘Folklorics’ collection. Golda Rosheuvel (left) in Thebe Magugu. Picture: Instagram/@thebe magugu. Kate Walsh On her Netflix photo shoot, the American actress wore a white Makoti Dress from the Thebe Magugu x AZ Factory “Intersection” collection.

Naomi Campbell In her Vogue Arabia feature last year, the supermodel donned the purple ‘Fish & Chips’ look from the Thebe Magugu SS23 collection, which features a Coated Cotton Shell Hoodie & a Printed Pleated Skirt that opens with movement to reveal white under pleats. Naomi campbell. Picture: @samrawadi. Lupita Nyong’o

During her interview on Good Morning America, the “Black Panther” star looked ravishing in a Chevron Pleated Dress from the Thebe Magugu SS23 “Discard Studies” collection. Lupita Nyong’o. Picture: Instagram/@thebemagugu. Queen Rania Al Abdullah of Jordan Even royals want to see themselves in Thebe Magugu. During her visit to her country's Children’s Museum, her Highness wore a Squid-Ink Skirt and Ink-Spill Blouse from the Thebe Magugu x AZ Factory collection.

Her Highness Queen Rania Al Abdullah of Jordan. Picture: Instagram/@queenrania. Rihanna In May 2022, when she announced that Fenty Beauty was coming to Africa, Riri had to do it in style in a Thebe Magugu Merino Wool Fringe Knitted Dress with Detachable Bralette from AW21’s Alchemy collection. Rihanna. Instagram/@thebemagugu. Kylie Jenner

The reality TV star owns the Caped Shoulder Wool Suit from AW21’s ‘Alchemy’ Collection. Michaela Coel At the 2021 Emmy’s after party, Coel showed them who’s boss when she celebrated her win wearing the AW21’s Half Cape Wool Suit.

Michaela Coel. Picture: Instagram/@thebemagugu. Miley Cyrus The musician is also part of the gang and opted for a red Red Strappy Suit from the first Thebe Magugu menswear collection. Miley Cyrus. Picture: Instagram/@thebemagugu. Dionne Warwick