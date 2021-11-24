Wanda Lephoto drops his SS22 collection titled Home Affairs
South African designer Wanda Lephoto has revealed his Spring Summer 2022 collection.
Titled “Home Affairs,” Lephoto’s latest collection debuted at Lagos Fashion Week last month.
It was inspired by the government department in South Africa, which deals with people’s legal documentation for both citizens and immigrants.
“As we continue to explore the essence of who we are, this season we maintain two of our core values; a, Cultural Fusion – the blending of two or more worlds to create new propositions for identity and representation; and b, Inclusive – Concerned with the identities of otherwise under-represented people, black people being of particular study and inspiration, creating a space that allows people to be free to negotiate the boundaries of their own representation, no matter how many times that changes,” says Lephoto.
He further explains that the collection is based on how Home Affairs regulates and facilitates immigration and the movement of persons through ports of entry.
“To us, this represents a place of equality, that no matter your social status and class, you have to pass through the hands of this department. A melting pot of cultures all in one place, seeking and representing different traditions, backgrounds and histories. We are here to tell a story,” explains the designer.
Some of the most iconic pieces from the collection include a Stamford striped suit, cotton twill workers jacket, Arniston chequered coat and yellow meter taxi honeycomb knitwear pants.