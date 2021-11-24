Wanda Lephoto drops his SS22 collection titled Home Affairs

It was inspired by the government department in South Africa, which deals with people’s legal documentation for both citizens and immigrants.

“As we continue to explore the essence of who we are, this season we maintain two of our core values; a, Cultural Fusion – the blending of two or more worlds to create new propositions for identity and representation; and b, Inclusive – Concerned with the identities of otherwise under-represented people, black people being of particular study and inspiration, creating a space that allows people to be free to negotiate the boundaries of their own representation, no matter how many times that changes,” says Lephoto.

He further explains that the collection is based on how Home Affairs regulates and facilitates immigration and the movement of persons through ports of entry.