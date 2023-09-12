WATCH: Fake model wears trash bag on the runway and nobody blinks an eye

Fashion shows have become more and more bizarre as designers find creative ways to showcase their designs. It’s become so bad that no one even blinked an eye when a model came down the runway in something out of the ordinary.

People just assumed it’s fashion. So when this guy walked down the catwalk wearing a garbage bag and shower cap, no one thought anything of it. That’s until security forcibly had to remove him from the runway.

An Instagram reel captioned: “Intruder at fashion week” showing the “model” on the runway, has been viewed over 4.9 million times and has gone viral. He looked like a model, and walked like a model, so why would people think otherwise? As he slowly made his way down the runway wearing a transparent white trash bag as a top, he occasionally looked over his shoulder.

It’s only at the end of the video that we understood why. He doesn’t even make it to the end of the runway before a burly security guard lifts him up and drags him off the runway.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Daquan (@daquan) Just like the audience sitting at the show, those watching the reel, admit that even they didn’t think anything of it. “The fact that it took that long to notice lets you know these fashion models just be wearing trash,” commented one person.