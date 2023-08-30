LOOK: Kanye West’s wife Bianca Censori’s risqué outfits leave very little to the imagination

Kanye West is known for his bizarre sense of fashion and it seems to be rubbing off on his new wife Bianca Censori. The 46-year-old rapper-fashion designer and his 28-year-old model wife have been holidaying in Italy and Censori’s outfits have left very little to the imagination.

She recently wore a jaw-dropping nude-toned completely sheer jumpsuit. It looked like she was wearing an outfit made of pantyhose. On another day out she wore “pants” that looked exactly like stockings. The revealing bra top was made of the same fabric as the bottom.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by BROKEN GALERIÉ (@brokengalerie) To complete her risqué outfits, she has been spotted wearing the same shoes on many occasions. Her favourite shoe appeared to be a pair of white Ferragamo 'Eva' pumps. The shoe is as bizarre as her outfits. The pointed-toe shoe’s heel looks like it has been attached the wrong way around, making the shoe look unstable.

While Censori was constantly exposed, West remained completely covered up, wearing baggy black clothing. Everything but his feet that is - he had been spotted walking around barefoot.

On Tuesday, images of the couple out on a boat went viral. The images show Censori with her head between West’s knees while his pants appear to be down with his bottom partially exposed. It’s not only in Italy that Censori has been wearing bizarre outfits. Last month she was spotted wearing what people referred to as a “condom” dress.