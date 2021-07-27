’Wear yellow when you go for the jab if you're available’: Millennials and Gen Z eager to get vaccinated in stylish garb

When President Cyril Ramaphosa announced who is next for the Covid-19 vaccine, many were excited because it’s none other than the two most interesting generations, Millennials and Gen Z. People between the ages of 18-34 years will get the jab as of September 2021.

As we know, these two generations are full of cool kids who find humour in everything. As soon as the announcement was made on Sunday night, they started creating memes about what they would wear, and all the TikTok challenges they would do. “The coolest #Vaccine content will definitely be from the 18-34's. The Coolest Gang to ever walk this earth. It's going to be so much fun,” said Tshepi Moropa. Others even suggested that this might be an opportunity for singles to shoot their shots.

“Wear yellow when you go for the jab if you're available. Give someone a shot at shooting their shot,” suggested @becasmomhasnot. Wear yellow when you go for the jab if you're available. Give someone a shot at shooting their shot 🥳 https://t.co/EQWh2jXcVr — Mutton Roll Queen (@becasmomhasnot) July 9, 2021 The way this group is so eager, some even attempted to register. “We didn’t get the date to start registering for our vaccine, we know that from 1st September, 2021 vaccination for 18-34 years will be eligible, but I tried to register now and couldn’t ‘cause my age group isn’t allowed yet. When can we register?” asked Xolo Memela.

Twitter user @KarmanieGhoorah said perhaps they might be able to register two weeks before taking the jab. “CR states that those between the ages 18-34 will be eligible to get their #Covid19 vaccines from the 1st of September 2021. He did not mention the date for registrations opening. One could assume 15 August as per previous age categories - always 2 weeks before.” While waiting for the registration date, Millennials and Gen Z are anticipating what the vaccination process would be like.