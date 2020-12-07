You'll never guess how much SA’s most expensive handbag just sold for

Forget diamonds, handbags are now a girl’s best friend, and if chosen as an investment piece, the dividends can have you laughing all the way to the bank.

Just earlier this week, local pre-owned luxury goods authenticators Luxity listed a Hermès Birkin bag for R220 000.

One of the world’s most sought-after accessories, the Hermès Birkin, has an estimated retail price of R370 000. According to the company, the coveted bag sold out within two minutes of being listed.

“At Luxity, we’re no strangers to big-ticket items,” said a spokesperson. “It is, however, rare that we are confronted with an authentic Hermès Birkin 35 bag in the brand’s signature grainy Togo leather with gold hardware which is one of the world’s most sought-after handbags and an all-time favourite of any fashionista.”

So, what is the fascination with Hermès Birkin?