Shop @ LootPersonal FinanceIsolezweDaily VoiceIOL Property
Independent Online

Friday, March 17, 2023

Like us on FacebookFollow us on TwitterView puzzlesView weather by locationView market indicators
Independent Online
Sign In

Zendaya’s stylist Law Roach calls it quits: ‘The politics, the lies and the false narratives finally got me!’

Zendaya poses with her award for Outstanding Lead Actress In A Drama Series for "Euphoria" at the 74th Primetime Emmy Awards held in Los Angeles, US, September 12, 2022. Picture: Aude Guerrucci/ Reuters

Zendaya poses with her award for Outstanding Lead Actress In A Drama Series for "Euphoria" at the 74th Primetime Emmy Awards held in Los Angeles, US, September 12, 2022. Picture: Aude Guerrucci/ Reuters

Published 2h ago

Share

It’s sad to see fashion veterans like Law Roach not getting the recognition they deserve.

Roach is one of the best celebrity stylists; his work is impeccable, and he has proven over the years that he loves his profession and respects it.

Zendaya’s long-time stylist announced this week that he is retiring as a celebrity stylist because of the politics within the industry.

“My Cup is empty….. thank you to everyone who’ve supported me and my career over the years. Every person that trusted me with their image, I’m so grateful for you all. If this business was just about the clothes I would do it for the rest of my life, but unfortunately, it’s not! The politics, the lies and the false narratives finally got me! You win … I’m out.”

More on this

While people think that his retirement was fuelled by a video of Zendaya telling him to sit in the second row after she occupied a front row seat next to Emma Stone at Louis Vuitton's Paris Fashion Week show – Roach clarified that the “Malcolm & Marie” star had nothing to do with him quitting.

“So y’all really think I’m breaking up with Z….. we are forever! She’s my little sister, and it’s real love, not the fake industry love,” he wrote on Twitter.

His retirement leaves many celebrities scarred, including South Africa’s very own Bonang Matheba, whom he has styled on several occasions.

Before announcing his retirement, Roach left in style by putting his celebrity clients in fLAWless looks.

He took centre stage at the Oscar Vanity Fair Party with Hunter Schafer’s barely there outfit, which suited the theme. Schafer wore an Ann Demeulemeester A/W 2023 number, fresh from the runway.

Besides Zendaya, he’s styled a long list of A-listers, including Megan Thee Stallion, Keke Palmer, Kerry Washington, Jennifer Hudson, Celine Dion and many others. Below are some of our favourite looks.

Related Topics:

United StatesBonang MathebaLuxury fashionParis Fashion WeekHollywoodTwitterSouth African CelebsCelebrity Beauty

Share

Recent stories by:

Thobile Mazibuko