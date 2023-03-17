Zendaya’s stylist Law Roach calls it quits: ‘The politics, the lies and the false narratives finally got me!’

It’s sad to see fashion veterans like Law Roach not getting the recognition they deserve. Roach is one of the best celebrity stylists; his work is impeccable, and he has proven over the years that he loves his profession and respects it.

Zendaya’s long-time stylist announced this week that he is retiring as a celebrity stylist because of the politics within the industry. “My Cup is empty….. thank you to everyone who’ve supported me and my career over the years. Every person that trusted me with their image, I’m so grateful for you all. If this business was just about the clothes I would do it for the rest of my life, but unfortunately, it’s not! The politics, the lies and the false narratives finally got me! You win … I’m out.” View this post on Instagram A post shared by Law Roach (@luxurylaw)

While people think that his retirement was fuelled by a video of Zendaya telling him to sit in the second row after she occupied a front row seat next to Emma Stone at Louis Vuitton's Paris Fashion Week show – Roach clarified that the “Malcolm & Marie” star had nothing to do with him quitting. zendaya sitting down next to emma stone at the louis vuitton show reaction video law roach disappointed he has to sit in the second row zendaya pointing behind her meme pic.twitter.com/h1fT8rUahM — The Memes Archive (@TheMemesArchive) March 7, 2023

“So y’all really think I’m breaking up with Z….. we are forever! She’s my little sister, and it’s real love, not the fake industry love,” he wrote on Twitter. His retirement leaves many celebrities scarred, including South Africa’s very own Bonang Matheba, whom he has styled on several occasions.