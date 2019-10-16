Summer is the best time to rock all those protective styles you have screenshot.

It's almost summer, the best time to get loose and play with your hair. From changing your hair colour to going for a big chop, now is the time to do it.

However, your hair still needs to be protected and here's how.



Wear protective styles

Summer is the best time to rock all those protective styles you have screenshot. But because it's hot, shy away from styles such as box braids and wigs, those will give you unnecessary heat.

Look out for cornrows, pretty buns and benny&betty, they protect your hair from all the harsh weather and stimulate hair growth.

Also use products such as Long and Lasting Braid Spray or the ORS Castor Oil braid spray. They are good for keeping your hair moisturised.





Wet it more often





Just like your skin, your hair needs water. However, due to the fact that shampooing tends to leave hair dry if done more times than recommended, it is always best to use a conditioner instead.





If you'll be spending more time in the pool, experts at Vatika Afro Naturals suggest that using a conditioner and rinsing of your coils after a swim is essential. This is to avoid any damage to you hair caused by different chemicals found in the water.