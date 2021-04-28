5 basic tips to help you maintain healthy 4c hair

The most tightly coiled of all hair types, 4c hair, is thought to be the most difficult to handle, but as someone who has 4c hair, I disagree; it is not all bad; you just have to figure out what works best for your hair.

4c hair grows quite thick and tangles easily due to its tight texture. This type of hair thrives mostly in protective hairstyles such as twists, braids, Bantu knots, or locks. Even with those, they should not be kept for long as they may damage your hairline, a month at most does the trick.

As a natural hair lover, I am always on the lookout for helpful tips from Instagrammers or YouTubers with the same hair type.

Here are five basic tips for maintaining healthy 4c hair:

Hair growth

Water is an essential part of taking care of your hair. To keep your hair hydrated, saturate it with water daily, section your hair into two to four parts, and focus on the ends. If you've got low porosity hair, give it about 2 minutes for the water to go all the way to your scalp, spray with your preferred range of oils, then style accordingly.

What's up with all the shedding?

Although shedding is a natural part of all hair growth, it can be discouraging. If your hair is excessively breaking off, it is usually due to a lack of moisture, poor detangling methods, or over-manipulation.

Let your hair rest, moisturise it daily, and be constant with your hair care regimen.

Moisture retention

Moisture is essential for the growth of any living thing, and the same is true for growing out your 4C hair. Using the LOC method (leave-in conditioner) is helpful. Also, look for products that can reach your scalp without weighing down your locks.

Shrinkage

We can't avoid shrinkage, but we can experiment with fun styles like twist-outs and leave them in overnight to stretch and lengthen our hair properly.

Split ends, be gone

Split ends prevent you from grasping real length retention. While curly hair doesn't need to be trimmed as often as straight hair, getting it done once every six months will help keep your ends tamed and your length in check.