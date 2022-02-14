LifestyleStyle BeautyHair
Aloe Vera is goo for the hair. It strengthens and repairs hair. Picture: Pexels/@Cecília O. Tommasini .
Aloe Vera is goo for the hair. It strengthens and repairs hair. Picture: Pexels/@Cecília O. Tommasini .

5 haircare resolutions worth keeping this year

By Thobile Mazibuko Time of article published 1h ago

When the year starts, most people tend to have new year solutions that they want to follow to better their lives. Some do it for their skin and others, hair.

If you’re looking at having a healthy hair care regime this year, make sure you stick to it. Have a routine that will benefit your hair.

Go vegan

Vegan hair care products are good because they are natural and not harmful to your hair or scalp.

Pay attention to your scalp

Healthy hair begins with a healthy scalp. Always take care of your scalp by removing dead skin cells, excess oil and bacteria. Make sure that your scalp is well moisturised so that it doesn't get dry and flaky.

Say no to hot water

Hot water is not good for the hair as it tends to burn the scalp, leaving it itchy and causing hair to be dehydrated. Always wash your hair with lukewarm water.

T-shirt over towel

Do not throw away that old T-shirt you no longer wear. Use it to dry your hair. It’s much softer than a towel and is gentle on hair.

Moisturise

Your hair shouldn’t be dry. The correct way to moisture your hair is not by applying a hair oil or moisturise. First, spray it with water and then moisturise, to help seal in the nutrients from the oil or the moisturiser.

Source: Umberto Giannini

