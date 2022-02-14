5 haircare resolutions worth keeping this year

When the year starts, most people tend to have new year solutions that they want to follow to better their lives. Some do it for their skin and others, hair. If you’re looking at having a healthy hair care regime this year, make sure you stick to it. Have a routine that will benefit your hair.

Go vegan Vegan hair care products are good because they are natural and not harmful to your hair or scalp. Pay attention to your scalp

Healthy hair begins with a healthy scalp. Always take care of your scalp by removing dead skin cells, excess oil and bacteria. Make sure that your scalp is well moisturised so that it doesn't get dry and flaky. Say no to hot water Hot water is not good for the hair as it tends to burn the scalp, leaving it itchy and causing hair to be dehydrated. Always wash your hair with lukewarm water.

T-shirt over towel Do not throw away that old T-shirt you no longer wear. Use it to dry your hair. It’s much softer than a towel and is gentle on hair. Moisturise