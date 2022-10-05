5 reasons why your natural hair may not be growing

There comes a time when your hair just won’t grow. No matter how much product you use or religiously stick to a hair care routine, your hair seems to be stuck at a particular length for years.

You have probably considered shaving your crown but it is just too expensive to let go of all the money and effort you have put into your hair. If your hair is going through little growth and you don’t know why, founder of Nativechild, Sonto Pooe, shares some possible reasons. Often shrinkage of your Afro is mistaken for non-growth, but it could just be that you haven’t been doing a length check. Picture: Pexels/Ricaldo Donaldson Stress

Stress can take a heavy toll on our bodies physically as well as mentally, so if you are under a lot of stress, it could be disrupting your natural hair growth cycle. Taking time to focus on yourself can help alleviate stress and promote healthy hair growth. This could involve a self-care day or even 10 minutes of morning meditation. Split ends

Split ends occur when the hair is dry and weak, causing the fibres to literally split. This can be caused by a wide range of factors including stress, colouring your hair, cold or dry weather, heat styling, and more. To prevent split ends, you may want to stay clear of heat styling and colouring for a while and rather do protective hairstyles during cold months. A good cut and trim can also promote healthy hair growth. Hair breakage

Hair can seem like it’s not growing if the ends keep breaking off. It’s important to protect your ends and keep them moisturised and ideally tucked away often to prevent them from breaking.

Inadequate haircare If you do not invest time and care in your hair, then this will result in a lack of growth. Create a set hair care routine that includes natural hair care products and treatments. Colouring and straightening your hair can cause significant damage, especially if you do not have a proper hair care routine.