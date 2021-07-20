Amy Winehouse’s hairdresser reveals singer’s signature beehive hairstyle started as a joke

Alex Foden was responsible for creating the look for Amy for her 'Back to Black' music video and although he intended for it to just be a bit of fun everyone loved the cut so much that it became her signature style.

In an interview with the Sunday People newspaper, he said: "As a joke, I backcombed her hair massively and put an extra packet of hair in.

“I said, ‘There you go, let’s go and show the finished look’, taking the p*** obviously, and as we came out the trailer everybody went, ‘Oh my God! That is it, that is the signature look.'"

British singer Amy Winehouse. Picture: AP Photo/Kevork Djansezian

Foden would then make Amy's beehive bigger and bigger, so much so that she once lost her mobile phone in her locks for "three days".