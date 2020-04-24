An expert's 7 tips on how to dye your own hair during lockdown

Your roots are showing and those pesky greys have started popping up again. Those who are used to having standing hairdressing appointments now find themselves in a situation where they are going to have to take their hair matters into their own hands. You might be under lockdown right now; stuck indoors where no one is going to see that you’re actually a brunette and not a blonde, but you still want to step out looking good when you’re eventually able to. Then there are the essential workers who in fact still go out into the world and who would like to maintain their appearances and don't want to wear a headwrap every day. Ladies now find themselves in a position where they have to, in fact, dye their own hair.

Some women are simply bored and might just want to try something new with their hair.

I approached hairstylist Tracey Theys Serfontein the owner of Star Style salon for advice on what to do if you want to dye your hair at home.

1. When you want to colour your hair at home always chat to your regular hairstylist for advice. That person knows your hair best and just a phone call away. Do some research online and gather as much information as you can.

2. If your hair is damaged or has broken off, don’t even consider doing it. You’ll be causing more harm than good.

3. Whatever product you decide to use, it’s extremely important to read the instructions properly. Do not proceed if you don’t understand the instructions.

4. It’s best to use a semi-permanent dye which will wash out over time.

5. If you want to play around with funky colours and your hair is already light, then you can try food colouring.

6. When doing root touch-ups always use a tint brush and section hair in a cross pattern