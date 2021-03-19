Billie Eilish goes blonde and breaks Selena Gomez’s hair reveal Instagram record

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

Billie Eilish has broken an Instagram record previously held by Selena Gomez with her hair transformation reveal post. The 19-year-old megastar surprised her fans with the debut of her new platinum locks on the social media platform this week, which she had been hiding underneath a black and green wig identical to her previous look, as confirmed by the singer herself in a TikTok video. Billie Eilish was wearing a wig. Picture: Instagram At the time of writing, more than 19 million users have now hit the like button on her bathroom snap of her new hairdo, placing her in the top 10 most liked Instagram post in the world. According to the BBC, the 'No Time To Die' hitmaker garnered one million likes in just six minutes, breaking a record set by Selena Gomez and her 26th birthday post in 2018. Billie's post was captioned: "Pinch me."

Her hairstylist, Lissa Renn, also revealed it took six weeks to strip her black hair with green roots out, which would mean it would have been hiding underneath the hairpiece at Sunday's (14.03.21) Grammy Awards.

In a since-deleted post on her Instagram page, Lissa spilled this week: "The process is real when you're doing it right. 6 weeks to get all the black out of her ends without damaging it, along with her following my strict haircare regime. We actually loved all the stages of lifting color but the end result is (sic)"

While alongside a series of photos with Billie rocking her new hairdo, she added: "So proud & honored. Billie has been a client of ours 6+ years now, so fun to watch her grow and evolve as an artist and woman. I am incredibly grateful for her trust in me to create her new style & the beginning of a new era! (sic)"

Billie had recently suggested she was planning to switch up her hair after the release of her documentary 'Billie Eilish: The World's a Little Blurry' in February.

She said: "I'm changing it after the doc comes out. It'll be the end of an era, I'ma give you a new era … I have announcements to make, I got some s*** to put out. Anyway, leave me alone. Let me live with my f****** hair that I've had for way too long. Okay? Shut the f*** up."