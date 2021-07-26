Brands launch new haircare ranges for the winter season

While fashion designers are busy dropping new collections, haircare brands are also launching new haircare ranges.

The founder of IntrinsiCurly Me was inspired by the hair challenges she faced in her teens. As a person born with curly hair, it was hard for her to find products suitable for her dry curly hair.

“Wavy, curly and coily hair should be celebrated instead of being beaten down and damaged by straightening and relaxing. When you’re always fighting with your natural hair pattern, you’re suppressing your beautiful wild side and who you are. If you were born with natural curls, a curly girl is who you are intrinsically,” explained Solarsh.

She has launched a new range with MagiCURL formulas designed to return moisture to curly hair and enhance its natural curl pattern without weighing it down.