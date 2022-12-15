Can rice water strengthen and improve your hair growth?

We frequently ignore the tiny things, especially when it comes to beauty. We are enticed to the flashy advertising and glitzy atmosphere. But what if I told you that you already have a fantastic beauty product in your home? It's not new to use rice water to bolster and enhance hair. It has its roots in Japan's ancient Heian era, when court ladies were renowned for having gorgeous, long hair that hung to the floor. Rice water was their trade secret.

Researchers have looked into the effectiveness of this hair treatment to see if rice water can indeed strengthen and beautify hair. According to studies, the rice water element inositol can enter damaged hair and restore it from the inside out. The hair is even shielded from further harm. The fact that this cosmetic product is so simple to manufacture is one of its finest features. You only need water and rice. The "hardest" aspect of this hair fad is really remembering to apply the rice water evenly to your hair after showering with it. But don't worry, I came up with a fantastic strategy you can attempt. How to apply rice water to hair

Ingredients: 250ml of water 250g of rice

Method: To avoid applying dirt or other pollutants to your hair, rinse and drain your rice. Combine the water and the strained rice in a medium bowl. The water should be blended until it starts to get somewhat murky.

This time, save the water while you strain the rice. You may cook the rice now or save it for later. Place the rice water in a covered plastic container. For 12 to 24 hours, let the rice water remain at room temperature. This enables it to ferment, releasing all of the delicious vitamins and minerals. Don't let it sit for more than 24 hours. My first batch of rice water went bad after sitting for two days (I had neglected to take it with me into the shower). Until you're ready to use it, keep the rice water in the refrigerator.

To apply, put rice water in a little container, such as a travel-sized shampoo bottle or a tiny jar. Refrigerate the remaining hair food. It's difficult to carelessly pour rice water from a large container onto your hair (I know, I tried it). Just remember to remove the little container from the shower and put it back in the refrigerator after you're through! You have plenty of time to enjoy the amazing hair benefits because the rice water should stay in the refrigerator for up to a week.

Use it after shampooing and conditioning, whether it is once a day or once a week. You won't need to adjust your washing schedule to accommodate your rice water rinse. Try to concentrate entirely on your scalp as you apply the rice water and work your way outward. Rinse after letting it sit for two to five minutes. You'll undoubtedly notice how sturdy and thick your hair feels right away. Here is what I've learned from doing a rice water rinse myself:

My hair already felt different within one minute. As I combed through it, it appeared to have a thin shell or outer layer protecting each strand of my hair. Usually, when I run my detangling brush through my hair, my hair breaks. My hair, however, fared better this time. After one day: My closest friend remarked on the shinier appearance of my hair the morning following my initial rice water washing. Four washes and seven days later, my hair felt fuller, thicker, and more manageable. I tried blow-drying my hair, which is something I've never done before due to the sudden flyaways that invariably frame my head afterwards.