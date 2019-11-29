The new Lajawi Hair Salon. Picture: Supplied.
Stylish to the stars, Jawad Maphoto who is the owner of the upmarket Lajawi Hair, has opened a new salon in Midrand.
He has  styled the hair of, among his loyal client base, stage, and screen icons Joan  Ramagoshi (Miss SA 2000), actresses Terry Pheto and Minnie Dlamini, TV presenters  Toke Mankiwa and Carol Manana, singing stars Tiwa Savage and Asa, and Bonang  Matheba.

“I think I’ve always known hairdressing was always going to be my full time occupation. I love the creativity, the need for artistic awareness. I find it appealing that I have to  work closely with the person whose hair I’m styling. Human contact is a wonderful thing," said Maphoto. 


Lajawi Hair has its flagship salon in Midrand, a space Maphoto wants to expand and  upgrade. His latest venture is an investment in a new salon in Pretoria. That will be  followed by a salon in Polokwane.

“We are best known for our excellent treatments that are available for natural hair – and  wigs. I  always say, show a woman a little love around her hair and you have developed a  relationship with her for life," he said. 

Maphoto is also working on SABC 1’s music show Live Amp with TV personality Luthando  “Lootlove” Shosha and actress and model Pearl Thusi.

His salon, situated in Big Bird Petroport is now open. 

