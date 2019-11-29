Stylish to the stars, Jawad Maphoto who is the owner of the upmarket Lajawi Hair, has opened a new salon in Midrand.
He has styled the hair of, among his loyal client base, stage, and screen icons Joan Ramagoshi (Miss SA 2000), actresses Terry Pheto and Minnie Dlamini, TV presenters Toke Mankiwa and Carol Manana, singing stars Tiwa Savage and Asa, and Bonang Matheba.
“I think I’ve always known hairdressing was always going to be my full time occupation. I love the creativity, the need for artistic awareness. I find it appealing that I have to work closely with the person whose hair I’m styling. Human contact is a wonderful thing," said Maphoto.