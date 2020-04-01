LifestyleStyle & BeautyHair
Rihanna rocking the Betsimisaraka hairstyle on British Vogue. Picture: Instagram.
Crowning glory: Rihanna's top 3 iconic fashion cover looks

By Thobile Mazibuko

Robyn Rihanna Fenty is a living legend. The Barbados singer who is splashed over the British Vogue May issue in a durag is the girl you think she is. 

Forever on style, Rihanna doesn't miss any trend. If anything, she sets them. In an interview with Afua Hirsch where she speaks about her love life, the mother she'd like to be and of course, continuously advocating for black human rights, Rih is wearing hairstyles that represent the history of African hair. 

On the cover, she's wearing a durag, a headwrap that was worn originally by poor African American women labourers and slaves in the 19th century. The Vogue cover is the durag's first gloss appearance. 

The Betsimisaraka on Vogue

Inside the magazine, Rihanna is wearing a black double breasted coat and a matching turtleneck underneath, all by Raf Simons. She completes the look with the Betsimisaraka hair, styled  Yusef Williams of  Yusef Hair Nyc. The Betsimisaraka hairstyle originates from Madagascar,  it comes from a popular group, the Betsimisaraka and was worn by women in late 19th early 20th century (hence the name).  

“I feel like I have no boundaries. I’ve done everything – I’ve done all the hits, I’ve tried every genre – now I’m just, I’m wide open. I can make anything that I want.” Poised to release a long anticipated new album, and with the continued success of “the Fenty effect”, #Rihanna’s work ethic is akin to a force of nature. In the new issue, the businesswoman tells @AfuaHirsch about managing her work-life balance and how she’s been “aggressively working on music”. See the full story in the new issue, on newsstands and available for free digital download Friday 3 April, and read the full interview now at the link in bio. #Rihanna wears all @RafSimons. Photographed by @StevenKleinStudio and styled by @Edward_Enninful, with hair by @YusefHairNYC and @NaphiisBeautifulHair, make-up by @IsamayaFfrench using @FentyBeauty and nails by @RedHotNails. With thanks to @JillDemling.

Statue of Liberty spikes on Paper

That's not all, in 2017 when she starred in Paper magazine March issue, the rebellious  Rihanna had green spiky hair that resembles the Statue of Liberty. 

Cornrows for Limited edition i-D Rihannazin

Also, for her Limited edition i-D Rihannazin cover, the singer's hair was styled into cornrows by the same person who styled her for the Vogue May Issue, Yusef Williams. Cornrows are an ancient African hairstyle dating back from the early 5th century BC within Ancient Greek sculpture and artwork. They were historically popular among men, now, it's a black hairstyle for all genders. 

