Crowning glory: Rihanna's top 3 iconic fashion cover looks

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email



Forever on style, Rihanna doesn't miss any trend. If anything, she sets them. In an interview with Afua Hirsch where she speaks about her love life, the mother she'd like to be and of course, continuously advocating for black human rights, Rih is wearing hairstyles that represent the history of African hair.

On the cover, she's wearing a durag, a headwrap that was worn originally by poor African American women labourers and slaves in the 19th century. The Vogue cover is the durag's first gloss appearance. Robyn Rihanna Fenty is a living legend. The Barbados singer who is splashed over the British Vogue May issue in a durag is the girl you think she is.





The Betsimisaraka on Vogue





Inside the magazine, Rihanna is wearing a black double breasted coat and a matching turtleneck underneath, all by Raf Simons. She completes the look with the Betsimisaraka hair, styled Yusef Williams of Yusef Hair Nyc. The Betsimisaraka hairstyle originates from Madagascar, it comes from a popular group, the Betsimisaraka and was worn by women in late 19th early 20th century (hence the name).









They’re giving the tribes their things. pic.twitter.com/SzxK0OriIO — Shelby Ivey Christie (@bronze_bombSHEL) March 30, 2020





Statue of Liberty spikes on Paper





That's not all, in 2017 when she starred in Paper magazine March issue, the rebellious Rihanna had green spiky hair that resembles the Statue of Liberty.









Cornrows for Limited edition i-D Rihannazin





Also, for her Limited edition i-D Rihannazin cover, the singer's hair was styled into cornrows by the same person who styled her for the Vogue May Issue, Yusef Williams. Cornrows are an ancient African hairstyle dating back from the early 5th century BC within Ancient Greek sculpture and artwork. They were historically popular among men, now, it's a black hairstyle for all genders.



