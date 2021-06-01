DJ Zinhle officially releases new wig range, Hair Majesty

Award-winning artist DJ Zinhle is officially releasing her new wig range, Hair Majesty.

Zinhle’s new hair brand is a line of premium Peruvian Lace wigs and HD frontals.

Hair Majesty adds to the long list of entrepreneurial endeavours like taking over as CEO of the international sparkling wine brand Boulevard Rosé. Also, the founder of Era by DJ Zinhle, an accessory and eye wear brand and co-owning a home ware and lounge brand, Jiyane Atelier.

This past weekend, the mother of one teased her 3.8 million followers by posting a short clip, giving a clue about her new product.

The “Umlilo’ hitmaker said that the idea of launching a hair range came from a specific feeling she experienced every time she had a wig installed.

On how she came up with the brand name, she said that being the queen she is, her hair is her crown, hence the name Hair Majesty.

“Whether I'm creating music or jumping into new business ventures, my objective to inspire and empower other women always must come through. I feel that this was the perfect opportunity for me to explore a new industry whilst reminding women to feel like the queens they are daily. If I can achieve that, I've already succeeded, “ she said.

Zinhle also has a face mask range she launched in June last year with her daughter, Kairo Forbes.