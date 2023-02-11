Dr Kashmal Kalan is helping people get their ‘mojo’ back through hair restoration

For many people, whether you’re a woman or a man, their hair is their crown. Suffering any form of hair loss might not be physically painful, but it can have a serious psychosocial impact on some individuals.

From toupées to comb-overs, we’ve all seen men going out of their way to cover up bald patches. However, with modern advancements in hair treatment methodology, it has become easier than ever for those suffering from hair loss to restore their crowing glory with hair transplant surgery. Dr Kashmal Kalan, who is extremely passionate about helping those who suffer from hair loss, is a globally-renowned hair restoration expert and Medical Director of the Alvi Armani hair transplant clinic.

Dr Kashmal Kalan is helping people get their self-confidence back through hair restoration. Picture: Supplied He speaks to us about what inspired him to go into the field, the industry and what hair transplant surgery entails. What made you decide to go into hair restoration? I always had a strong inclination towards the surgical aspects of medicine. After doing some research into the field, I found that I could express myself both surgically and artistically and combine these to enhance patients’ lives. This intrigued me.

Helping one feel like themselves again and improving their self-confidence and self-esteem is an exceptionally satisfying part of my career. Being a part of one of the world's greatest and largest follicular unit extraction (FUE) clinics, Alvi Armani, is also a truly humbling experience. We get to bring the latest tools and technologies from around the world to our patients here in South Africa and this allows me to do the best for every patient that becomes part of our family. What do you love most about your job?

The ability to enhance one’s life and make them feel like themselves again is probably the most rewarding aspect of the job. Giving people back their confidence and allowing them to gain back their “mojo” is a very satisfying feeling. Being a doctor, one generally deals with the “needs” of a patient whereas in hair restoration surgery you are taking care more of the patient's “wants”. There is a greater sense of buy-in from the patient and the bond that is created between us and the patient is one of the many joys I experience in this career. How long have you been involved in doing hair restoration?

Alvi Armani has been around since 1999 and our founder Dr Antonio Alvi Armani has been a pioneer in the hair restoration field since its inception. Being a visionary in the hair restoration field has enabled us to stay abreast with the latest research and development for over 24 years (globally) and has allowed us to create natural, age-appropriate and artistic hairline designs for our patients. The clinic in South Africa has been in operation for the past 4 years we look forward to many more years of changing lives. Do you treat women and how often?

Women also suffer from hair loss and a large proportion of our patients are females. The FUE hair transplant is a more common procedure in males whereas our preventative care treatments such as platelet-rich plasma (PRP) therapy are slightly more common in females. Having said that, in the last year or two, we have seen an increase in females also wanting hair transplants to correct, lower or enhance their hairlines and I see this trend increasing into the future. What advice do you have for those wanting to have hair transplants done?

The first step is to always do your homework before selecting a clinic to get your procedure done. Ensure that they have the correct accreditations and that it is a clinic that has a strong history and has a large backing of before and after pictures. The team should also be focused on perfecting their art on a daily basis and not a clinic that only does procedures once in a while. How does it work? The procedure is very simple in theory and can be likened to the processes of farming. A hair transplant requires us to extract (harvest) follicles (seeds) from one area of the scalp where these follicles (seeds) are then implanted into areas that have previously balded or thinned away.

Once these follicles are implanted, they develop a blood supply and start getting nourishment from the body to grow. Generally, by month six, patients are one-third the way of their final result, with the full result expected by month 12. Where do you extract the hair from? The hair is extracted from the back and sides of your scalp. These follicles are deemed to be resistant to the effects of hair loss and, therefore, once transplanted, should remain on the patient's scalp for the rest of their lives.

Does hair texture matter? The texture of one's hair no longer matters in the hair restoration world. With advances in tools and technology, Alvi Armani is one of the few clinics that can work on straight, curly and wavy hair. What after-care advice do you have for those who have had the treatment done?