Fringes are back in, these are the styles to ask your hairdresser for

Despite hair salons being closed for a large chunk of 2020, it was a huge year for haircuts. People went all out, following hair tutorials online and just plain winging it when it came to chopping off their locks in exchange for flaunting fresh, new ’dos on social media. The reasoning behind the surge in haircuts can be attributed to the lockdown. It’s been psychologically proven that when life gets a little rocky or out of our control, we turn to changing our appearance as a means to cope. People endeavoured to make alterations to themselves starting from as small as a wardrobe change to going from au naturel hair to electric pink. Fringes, in particular, have been incredibly popular. They offer just the right amount of change without actually doing too much. From wispy strands that frame the face to baby bangs that rest far above the eyebrow, everybody has been sporting a variation of a fringe, posting their hair transformations online and adding to its momentum. A range of fringe styles have been dominating the fashion and beauty scene making picking a style rather difficult. If you’ve been hit with the sudden urge to get a fringe, follow our guide to breaking down the various cuts so you’ll know exactly what to ask your hairdresser for. Curtain bangs

Straight from the ’70s, this fringe is shaggy, effortless and looks best with a middle part as it is meant to frame the face in a very flattering way. The aim is for the fringe strands to gradually blend into the full length pieces. If you’re entering the fringe-game for the first time and are looking for something low maintenance, this is the look for you.

Baby bangs

A look made iconic by Audrey Hepburn, these bangs are the epitome of chic. Baby bangs are perfect for those looking for a complete transformation. This look dominated at many a Fashion Week with slender models donning choppy dos and these micro fringes. The look is essentially a blunt fringe that’s cut one inch above the brows and may require touch ups as it grows.

Blunt fringe

When we think of fringes, this is the style that most often comes to mind. The look is iconic and can completely change the look of a person. The style is pretty simple and requires a medium-sized section of hair being cut straight across the forehead, and doesn’t have any layers.

Feathered fringe

A shorter version of curtain bangs, except this look does not have to be parted down the middle. The fringe is choppy and wispy and looks very effortless compared to a blunt fringe which requires a larger section of hair. You’ll still be able to see your forehead behind these feathery pieces of hair.

Arched fringe

This style looks beautiful with long layered hair. The fringe is cut into the shape of an arch, rather than being cut straight across. It gives the fringe more dimension as it frames the eyes and eyebrows in a very unusual way; the fringe remains distinct from the rest of the hair and doesn’t gradually blend in.

Blunt horizontal fringe

Side bangs were big from 2005, well into the early 2010s. This look is a more sophisticated take on a style you probably rocked in your teens. A horizontal fringe is a longer version of the feathered fringe that has been swept across the forehead.

Piecey fringe

This look consists of a few pieces of hair that fall across the forehead, but it is not a fully-fledged fringe. The hair is well-defined, with separated strands resulting in a choppy look that still looks highly styled.

Pin up fringe

This sort of fringe will require a lot of styling as it requires the fringe to have a certain amount of volume and is curled in a shape as it sits across the forehead. It’s similar to blunt baby bangs that have been coiled inwards for that vintage look.