From blondes to reds - these are the hot hair colours for summer 2023

Summer has arrived when you start seeing colour everywhere. Flowers are blooming, outfits are brighter and everyone seems happier. So, after relaxing my hair for the first time, this summer, in over a decade, I decided to try something new and colourful this festive season.

In my quest for a new venture, I chatted to Biosense Hair colour expert Natasha Newman, about all things hair colour, the pros and cons of hair colour and course the after-care process. Newman shared her top hair colour trends for summer 2022 which includes warm reds, expensive brunette, muted beige blonde, golden baby blonde, dark brunette with zero dimension, smoky brunette, bleach and tones. Summer hair colours 2022. Picture: Sorbet Hairbar According to Newman, getting a new hair colour is always a great idea, however maintaining the colour is vital. This is why treatment and after care is essential.

Use hair products that are meant for coloured hair. Say no to hot water. Invest in hair masks and other hair conditioning treatments.

Avoid heat styling your hair too often. After colouring, wait at least 72 hours before shampooing. Use sulfate-free shampoo and conditioner.

Use leave-in treatments to protect hair colour when styling. “We always suggest you follow what your professional will recommends for after-care. Always use a colour protect shampoo and conditioner after colouring your hair as after-care is very vital,” Newman said. Summer hair colours 2022. Picture: Sorbet Hairbar For those who would rather DIY, below are the dos and don’ts of colouring.

Dos Prepare the hair a few days before you plan to crack open your box, and strengthen your hair with a good oil treatment. Leave it in for as long as possible to let the oils get to work. Follow the hair dye instructions.

It sounds simple but following the instructions that come with the dye is crucial to getting the best results when you’re using hair dye at home. Especially if you’re touching up your roots. Make sure you only do your roots for the first 30-40 minutes (you can leave it longer if you’re covering stubborn greys). Use the little conditioner.

Summer hair colours 2022. Picture: Sorbet Hairbar Don'ts Don’t forget the little bottle of conditioner that comes in the box! It’s a rich little softener for your hair after the treatment that smooths the hair shaft and helps the colour to shine. Forget it and your hair could be rough and straw-like. Don’t over-process your hair.

If your hair has been relaxed, bleached, or highlighted, you’ll need to check the side of the hair dye box for any special instructions. You’ll see safety warnings to assess your colouring wait time and shade compatibility. For instance, if your hair has been dyed with henna, dyeing your hair is not a good idea. Don’t layer the dye.

“The worse thing you can do, is ignore the instructions and lather the dye all over your hair, wait 45 minutes and wash it off. “You’ll end up with different coloured roots and after a few times of doing this, you’ll find your colour will start to get darker. “And then, you’ll need an expensive trip to the salon to strip all the colour off.“

Don’t wash your hair for at least two days. Don’t use too many styling products. Try not to smother your hair too much in serums, oils and hairspray etc. The build-up of too many products will dull the shine and colour and means you’ll be tempted to wash your hair more often.

Summer hair colours 2022. Picture: Supplied What are the secrets to healthy shiny hair, during the hot summer season? Try a clarifying shampoo. Pump hair with moisture.

Blast it with cold water. Invest in a hair oil. Find the right brush (or comb).

Sleep on a satin pillowcase for better hair. Don't sleep with wet hair. Go to bed with oil in your hair for shiny hair in the morning.

Put your hair up in a bun for soft wavy hair. Braid your hair the night before for wavy hair. Biosense hair colour expert Natasha Newman and Sorbet marketing executive Candice Thurston. Picture: Supplied Newman recommends the following products that are available at Sorbet Hairbars:

Biosense velvet cream cryotherapy, silver, rejuvenate shampoo and conditioner silk detangler. “Biosense’s use of natural ingredients to ensure efficacy and shiny, healthy hair and the fact that its range has been specifically developed for South African weather and hair types is what sets it apart,” Newman said about the professional haircare company, which has established itself as a household name in the professional haircare industry for over 20 years. In October, Sorbet celebrated a new era by announcing their new Hairbar name for the Drybar stores.