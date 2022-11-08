Gabrielle Union ‘grateful’ to be in Mzansi to launch her haircare range

American actress Gabrielle Union-Wade is in South Africa for the launch of her new haircare range. The “Being Maryjane” star partnered with Clicks to launch her haircare line, Flawless, in South Africa.

She made an appearance at Clicks Sandton City this past weekend with her basketball player husband, Dwyane Wade. In a video posted on Instagram by the cosmetics company, the star expressed how grateful she was to be in South Africa to launch her products. “I’m so happy to be here. Just knowing that Clicks has the brand and the brand is in great hands, I can’t ask for anything more. This is a dream come true. We wanted our products to be affordable, accessible, and actually good for your hair.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Clicks_SA | Beauty (@clicks_sa) Launched in August 2021, Flawless is a range of products designed for African hair, including protective styles. This September, it was named the Brand of the Year at the Hollywood Beauty Awards. “We are incredibly grateful to everyone who gave @flawlessbygu a try and stuck with us! We thank you for every post, comment, like, criticism and purchase. We strive to make affordable, accessible and impactful products that leave us all feeling FLAWLESS, and we wouldn’t be successful without #LiftAsWeClimb consistently reminding us that there’s space and a place for ALL of us and rising rides raise all ships! THANK YOU!!!!”

