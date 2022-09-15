Shop @ LootPersonal FinanceIsolezweDaily VoiceIOL Property
Independent Online

Thursday, September 15, 2022

Like us on FacebookFollow us on TwitterView weather by locationView market indicators
Independent Online
Sign In

Having a bad hair day? Here are tips on how to remedy that

There’s always a good way to fix a bad hair day. Picture: Pexels/Fame of God Studios

There’s always a good way to fix a bad hair day. Picture: Pexels/Fame of God Studios

Published 2h ago

Share

The in-between weather we’re experiencing can cause havoc with your hair.

One just never knows what the weather is going to do from one hour to the next.

Story continues below Advertisement

It’s no big surprise that bad hair days are a regular occurrence. Well for me anyway.

Here are a few hairstyles to deal with those bad hair days.

Protect with plaits

More on this

If your hair is long enough plaits are not only a quick fix but a great way to protect your hair.

The basic 3-strand plait is all you need. Don’t know how to do it? Then you have to pop on over to YouTube and learn how to do it ASAP. Plaits hide oily and frizzy hair and looks neat at the same time.

Learn how to do basic plaits. Picture: Pexels Zhuravleva Anastasia

Wrap it up

Story continues below Advertisement

Technically wrapping your hair in a scarf isn’t a hairstyle but it sure is a lifesaver. There are many creative ways to use a scarf to get a fab look. No one will even suspect that you’re having a bad hair day. They are great for short hair as well.

Wrap your hair to hide bad hair. Pictur: Pexels/Kissedbythegods

The edgy top knot

Wearing hair in a high tight bun is a style is a go-to for many. Bad hair or not. This style is a firm favourite on the runway making it always on trend.

Story continues below Advertisement
A high bun is always on trend. Picture: Pexels/Sound On

A low Bun

Unlike the top knot, a low bun is a softer look and just one of the many other ways to wear a bun. You can wear it tight and very low. Or you could wear a looser bun to the side. Depends on the length of your hair.

A low bun is a softer look: Picture: Pexels/Ron Lach

Related Topics:

Hair TrendsStyle BasicsAdviceLife Hacks

Share

Recent stories by:

Gerry Cupido