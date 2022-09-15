Having a bad hair day? Here are tips on how to remedy that

The in-between weather we’re experiencing can cause havoc with your hair.
One just never knows what the weather is going to do from one hour to the next.
It’s no big surprise that bad hair days are a regular occurrence. Well for me anyway.
Here are a few hairstyles to deal with those bad hair days.
Protect with plaits
If your hair is long enough plaits are not only a quick fix but a great way to protect your hair.
The basic 3-strand plait is all you need. Don’t know how to do it? Then you have to pop on over to YouTube and learn how to do it ASAP. Plaits hide oily and frizzy hair and looks neat at the same time.
Wrap it up
Technically wrapping your hair in a scarf isn’t a hairstyle but it sure is a lifesaver. There are many creative ways to use a scarf to get a fab look. No one will even suspect that you’re having a bad hair day. They are great for short hair as well.
The edgy top knot
Wearing hair in a high tight bun is a style is a go-to for many. Bad hair or not. This style is a firm favourite on the runway making it always on trend.
A low Bun
Unlike the top knot, a low bun is a softer look and just one of the many other ways to wear a bun. You can wear it tight and very low. Or you could wear a looser bun to the side. Depends on the length of your hair.