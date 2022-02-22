Home-grown Nilotiqa hair brand gets a boost from Sunpac

With its initiative of supporting growing black female innovators and entrepreneurs within the local haircare category, Sunpac has partnered with Mangwiro to invest in her brand.

“What is particularly exciting about Nilotiqa, is we can achieve our long-term goals and at the same time offer benefits and support to local entrepreneurs which in turn accelerates their growth and development. We are thrilled to be partnering with and welcoming Thokozile Mangwiro into our family and have our full team working with her on this exciting brand and in support of local products and local manufacturing,” said Sunpac CEO Shaun Laffer.

Thokozile Mangwiro. Picture: Supplied.

Mangwiro, who has been discriminated against because of her hair, being told that it is “done” when it is in its most natural state, says she formed Nilotiqa because she wanted to offer black women products suitable for their hair type.

“Through my research, we found that African hair is characterised by tight coils that grow closer to the scalp, which makes it a challenge for the hair’s natural oils to travel down the hair strands to their tips. The hair is therefore often dry. Nilotiqa is the solution that adds high-quality oils and butters to help the hair maintain its natural moisture,” says Mangwiro.