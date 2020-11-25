How to achieve glass hair, the biggest hair trend this summer

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

Europe is trending once again – this time for glass hair. And it’s gaining momentum across the African continent. Previously, glass skin was the in thing. This almost-impossible-to-achieve-at-home trend involved using make-up and skincare products to make the skin resemble the look of crystal clear glass – poreless, dewy, baby-soft and blemish-free. While this Korean trend made it big overseas, it didn’t quite hit all the right notes with South Africans. However, glass hair is different as it can be achieved without going to a salon. What exactly is “glass hair”? The name says it all: glass hair is sleek, shiny and reflective. Usually a bob or lob, it is a one-length, sharp cut hairstyle that is sleek and glossed to perfection. In essence, the hair mimics the appearance of glass. Popular among celebs like Kim Kardashian and Hailey Bieber, this trend is likely to bloom and here’s how you can achieve it at home:

Get a haircut

A bob or shoulder-length hair works best, as longer hair is challenging and more time-consuming to straighten. Your hair needs to be even length, and if your ends are split, dry or scraggly, it’s best to get a straight cut trim.

Begin by shampooing and conditioning your hair. To achieve a glossy look, your hair needs to be as hydrated as possible, so make sure you are washing your hair with products that add moisture and shine.

Apply heat protection product

Once your hair is dry, apply a heat protection product to avoid damaging your hair when heat styling. Hask’s Argan Oil 5-in-1 Leave-in Spray is one of those recommended. It provides thermal protection, repairs, moisturises and controls frizz, while adding shine.

Flat iron

Separate your hair into small sections and flat iron each section from top to bottom. If you iron large sections, the heat only reaches the hair at the top and bottom.

Lock your style

After flat ironing, you need to lock in your style and add extra shine. Oil-based hair serum is a good option – pump a few drops into the palm of your hands, rub together and distribute evenly throughout your hair.

Add shine with a good quality flexible-hold hairspray or shine spray. Instead of spraying it directly on to the hair, spray some on a paddle brush and gently brush it through your hair from roots to tips.