Queen of braids, Sho Madjozi. Picture: Instagram.



For many decades, braids have been an inextricable part of Black culture. They are that hairstyle you can wear all seasons and although it was previously associated with women, braids have gained popularity among men who are trendy and want to leave a remarkable statement.

However, the main concern with braids comes when you have to care for them to ensure they last long and they help your hair grow. Just like any protective hairstyle, they need extra care and h ere are three ways to care for your braids this winter season.





Clean the braids and scalp at least once a week





A good shampoo goes a long way when dealing with braids. With the build-up of dirt and sweat in your hair, your pores can get clogged up and affect your hair growth and health. Do not to rub the braids against each other, wash them using a vertical movement. After shampooing the hair opt for hot oil treatment to comfort your stressed scalp.





Moisturise





No hair deserves to be dry, you need to feed it all the nutrients it needs and that is by moisturising. Invest in a good braid spray to help protect your scalp from itchiness. This will keep your braids intact and shiny.





Long & Lasting's Braid & Dread Spray with Shine helps protect the scalp.





Night Protection





For bed time, wrap your braids to avoid making them frizzy and dry. A good way to do this is to invest in a good bonnet that will trap moisture. Before tying the bonnet, untie your hair and let it down a few minutes. Also, do not pull your hair too tight when styling it at night, styling hair so tight before you sleep will start to affect your hairline.