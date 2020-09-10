How to take care of 4c type hair

Growing natural hair is not easy, especially if it’s type 4c. It needs patience and is high maintenance. This type of hair is more tightly coiled. It usually shrinks and is sometimes challenging to comb through. The best way to take care of it is to wear protective styles now and then, which helps with growth, as well as protecting the hair due to its sensitivity. To help you maintain your crown, we’ve put together tips to help you maintain long and healthy hair. Hydrate This hair needs extra moisture as it usually dries up quickly. What you can do is spray it with water first before applying any moisturiser. Water helps lock in oils and nutrients.

Detangle

Before, and after every wash, make sure you detangle it so that it becomes easier to comb and style. Most hair brands have products specifically for detangling. I recommend the Dark & Lovely Au Naturale Knot Out Conditioner.

Twist

If you’re not wearing any protective style, make sure you twist your hair before bed. It will make it easier to style in the morning.

Cover with a bonnet

No matter the hair type, it’s the golden rule to cover your hair when going to bed. With type 4c or any natural hair, a silk bonnet is the best option as it locks in all the nutrients. But before you do, massage the scalp every after two days. You can use the Stylin Scalp Treatment.

Wash

You need to wash your hair at least once a week. Not just with a shampoo, but a conditioner too. Such will help remove all the dirt. Also, put on a leave-in conditioner at least once a month.

Pro tip: Just like your skin, your hair needs a proper daily routine.

For more tips on how to take care of type 4c hair, check out Sinovuyo Mondliwa’s YouTube Chanel.