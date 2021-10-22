How to take care of your natural hair in summer

Summer is fast approaching, and while many are excited to enjoy the Christmas holidays under warm weather, be mindful of the changes it might cause to your natural hair. Natural hair is sensitive and requires maintenance.

You must make sure that your natural hair stays protected and healthy at all times, here’s how: Hot and humid times During the hot and humid season, it’s best to use light products on your hair. They help reduce build-up. You can use the Vatika Afro Naturals Curl Defining Creme.

Hot and wet days It rains a lot in summer, and water tends to cause shrinkage on natural hair. To use it to your advantage, apply essential oil. They work as sealants to trap moisture. Try the ORS Black castor oil. Rain and braids

Braids are easy to maintain, but they become problematic when they get rained on and are not dried properly or treated with the right spray. Long & Lasting braid and lock spray is good for braids, especially after you have dried them off or just for maintenance. Hair wash During summer, natural hair is exposed to a lot of things, including sweat. That is why wash day is important. Use a sulphate-free shampoo and conditioner to make sure your hair stays hydrated.