Natural hair movement continues to grow as many women transition from straight hair to afro and naturalista and beauty content creator, Sinovuyo Mondliwa is hair goals.



The natural hair influencer sure knows how to wear her natural crown with pride. Like any other natural hair lover, she does wear protective hairstyles but mostly prefers to stay with her healthy, intact afro.





Mondliwa is one of the trusted brands. Her opinion on products is valued and to help you with a better natural hair journey, she shares the following hair routine that works best for her afro.





Sinovuyo Mondliwa is one of the most trusted brands in the hair and beauty industry. Picture: Supplied.





Daily





Every day, Mondliwa sprays plain water directly onto her hair until it is saturated enough and then seals it with a mixture of lightweight oils.





“I have low porosity hair, therefore, the amount and type of product I need will differ from those with normal and high porosity hair. Light oils are coconut oil, sweet almond oil, jojoba oil and essential oils," says Mondliwa.





Weekly





On a weekly basis, she co-washes her hair with a low ph conditioner and deep conditioner before saturating the hair with water and sealing it with a mixture of oils and then a thick layer of butter.





Monthly





Cleansing the hair and scalp using pure apple cider vinegar is a monthly thing. She thoroughly washes the hair with shampoo and condition before saturating it with water and seals it with a mixture of oils and butter.





To keep your hair healthy, make sure it always has enough moisture. Picture: Supplied.





