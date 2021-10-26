LifestyleStyle BeautyHair
Angelina Jolie. Picture: Instagram/@versace.

It’s payback! Fans ask if Jennifer Aniston’s hairstylist did Angelina Jolie’s hair extensions

By Thobile Mazibuko Time of article published 2h ago

Multi-award-winning actress Angelina Jolie is one of the most talked-about actresses following her red carpet appearance at the premiere of The Eternals.

The humanitarian attended the Rome Film Festival on Sunday, wearing a jaw-dropping silver Versace number.

While she looked ravishing in a custom Atelier dress, fans couldn’t ignore her uneven hair extensions.

It was too obvious to see that she had extensions. And the fact that they didn’t blend with her natural hair did her no justice.

“I love Angie but whoever did her hair extensions for tonight’s Rome Film Festival needs chopping!” commented Dr Dan Dhunna.

Another Twitter user, @Randaseleem, said: “Pretty stylish fabulous stunning beautiful queen. Regardless, the hairdresser is not smart ... the hair extensions are not installed right.”

But here’s the thing: What if Jolie’s stylist did that on purpose? I mean, surely they were aware that the extensions were uneven and probably did that to create a trend?

“At this point, I have to believe whoever did Angelina Jolie’s hack job hair extensions did it on purpose – or at least they will try to convince us they did. Either way, I’m excited to see the next chapter of ’People Freaking Out Over Beautiful Woman’s Bad Hair Day’,” commented @mcbride_caitlin.

Hair extensions are common, especially if you want voluminous hair. Many celebrities, including Kim Kardashian, wear them. Unfortunately, Jolie’s didn’t come out well in many people’s view.

Below are more reactions to Jolie's uneven hair extensions.

