Jada Pinkett Smith gets her sexy on with new shaven look
US actress Jada Pinkett Smith did the big chop and got rid of her hair.
The 49-year-old shared with her 10.9 million Instagram followers pictures of her new look.
Pinkett Smith revealed that she was inspired by her 22-year old daughter, Willow, who also cut her hair.
“Willow made me do it because it was time to let go BUT … my 50’s are about to be divinely lit with this shed,” she said.
In the past years, The Red Table Talk host has been open about her hair loss, which is why she kept her hair short.
In one of the Red Table Talk episodes in 2018, she spoke about suffering from hair loss.
“I was in the shower one day and had just handfuls of hair in my hands, and I was just like, ‘Oh my god, am I going bald? It was one of those times in my life where I was literally shaking in fear,” she said.
By sharing her new bald look, Pinkett Smith has inspired many other people who also suffer from hair loss.
“I usually do not write on celebrity posts, but I must say this, I too have lost my hair and decided to shave my head … I am a semi-retired hairdresser! But then I decided to go one step further, girl I tattooed it! Talk about empowering! I grin daily, and my clients LOVE! Heads up boo,” commented one of her followers @rmpete1.
Willow was the first one to reveal her mother’s new look. She posted a picture of them on Instagram with the caption: “a gift is pure when it is given from the heart to the right person at the right time and the right place, and when we expect nothing in return.”