Jada Pinkett Smith gets her sexy on with new shaven look

US actress Jada Pinkett Smith did the big chop and got rid of her hair. The 49-year-old shared with her 10.9 million Instagram followers pictures of her new look.

Pinkett Smith revealed that she was inspired by her 22-year old daughter, Willow, who also cut her hair. “Willow made me do it because it was time to let go BUT … my 50’s are about to be divinely lit with this shed,” she said. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jada Pinkett Smith (@jadapinkettsmith) In the past years, The Red Table Talk host has been open about her hair loss, which is why she kept her hair short.

In one of the Red Table Talk episodes in 2018, she spoke about suffering from hair loss. “I was in the shower one day and had just handfuls of hair in my hands, and I was just like, ‘Oh my god, am I going bald? It was one of those times in my life where I was literally shaking in fear,” she said. By sharing her new bald look, Pinkett Smith has inspired many other people who also suffer from hair loss.