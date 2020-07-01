Jada Pinkett-Smith’s most iconic hairstyles
For most women, their hair is their pride and joy. It’s one of the first things people notice.
How you wear your hair says a lot about your personality. For some, it’s a cultural thing.
American actress and songwriter Jada Pinkett-Smith is known for her signature short haircuts.
From the blonde pixie to sleek bob cuts and stylish braids, she's always on-trend.
Without dwelling much on her love life with August Alsina, who also has beautiful hair, we revisit Pinkett-Smith’s most iconic hairstyles.
The blonde pixie
This is the most favourable hairstyle that she, and her mother, Adrienne Banfield Norris, rock so fiercely that one would mistake them for twins.
That glow . the moment you accept and understand the world owes you nothing and you are not entitled to anyone’s love, kindness, consideration, understanding, friendship, time, money, devotion, commitment, professionalism, or even respect. The glow ... when someone decides to give me any of these things ... my heart bows in deep gratitude. Thank you Great Mother/Father for all things. I’m grateful for it all 🙏🏽✨ Glow up. #RedTableTalk #Glowup 📸 @stanevansphoto
Box braids
The movie star has been wearing braids for as long as we can remember. Who can forget her role on "Set It Off", where she played Stony, and how adorable did she look in those bob box braids? That was a look and a half.
The doek
Pinkett is very fond of doeks and would take whatever cloth and use it as a headwrap. Heavy as is, we love her use of denim as a doek.
When you use an old denim shirt to dress the crown💕✨
