Legends Barber honours Riky Rick on his 35th birthday

Born Rikhado Makhado, the musician who died on February 23 this year from suicide, left a permanent mark not only on the music industry, but the fashion and beauty industry as well.

Since he was the owner of Legends Barbershop Waterfall Corner, his staff will be honouring his birthday by relaunching the store.

The first 35 people to visit the store will get a free cut, but they will have to bring a blanket or two to donate to a local orphanage.

Makhado’s business partner Sheldon Tatchell says they saw it fitting to honour Riky’s legacy not only by relaunching, but giving back to the community since the deceased was also a giver at heart.