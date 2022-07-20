Legends Barber honours Riky Rick on his 35th birthday

Four months ago, we lost Riky Rick. Today would’ve been the late music icon’s 35th birthday.
Born Rikhado Makhado, the musician who died on February 23 this year from suicide, left a permanent mark not only on the music industry, but the fashion and beauty industry as well.
Since he was the owner of Legends Barbershop Waterfall Corner, his staff will be honouring his birthday by relaunching the store.
The first 35 people to visit the store will get a free cut, but they will have to bring a blanket or two to donate to a local orphanage.
Makhado’s business partner Sheldon Tatchell says they saw it fitting to honour Riky’s legacy not only by relaunching, but giving back to the community since the deceased was also a giver at heart.
“We could not think of a more auspicious day to relaunch the store than on my brother, business partner and franchise owner Riky Rick’s 35th birthday. We are extremely grateful to be growing so rapidly as a brand and excited to be building Riky’s legacy through his store in Waterfall Corner,” he said.
His friends and fans wished him a warm heavenly happy birthday.
“Happy heavenly birthday Rikhado 'Riky Rick' Makhado. The entertainment industry misses your presence. Continue Resting in Peace,” Slikour onLife.
“Happy heavenly birthday to Makhado, the greatest artist of our time. We will forever celebrate you,” @Motso_Mathabz.
