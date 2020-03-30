LOOK: Akhona Lali shows off her stunning natural hair
Finally blow dried my hair 🥺🙈 I treated my hair before, I did a deep conditioning treatment, then hot oil treatment. I used the cold air setting first then applied loads of shea butter then used low heat. I use @acalacanaturalafricanskincare products on my skin.
Would you rock this twin Pom-Pom look? this look took me +_ 10 minutes to do coz I really don't have to much time to do my hair lately *yes that is all my hair! Healthy right?) also I'm trying to settle back to regular schedule and catch up with work @honouryourcrownwithacalaca
Please take a moment to read and understand! A lot of factors play a huge role in the make up of your hair, how your hair grows, colour, health,texture etc. for example •Genes • Diet/ lifestyle • Products • Routine/ Regime More often we neglect somethings! when I mention this I often get raised eyebrows. HAIR IS SPIRITUAL!!! Yes it is! now take some notes. Hair is the receiver and transmitter of divine energy, making it receptive to spiritual forces! There was no way I was going to work on anyone's hair feeling the way I was feeling, because all that energy would've been transferred to my clients especially vulnerable ones! Hairstyling is a form of healing, expressive art! Stylists have a huge responsibility working with someone's crown chakra and therefore it is important to set intension & purify our aura when working with clients because we work with a very sensitive chakra. I've often been criticized for turning away or refusing to work on certain clients because of the energy they brought into my space & on days where I ignored my intuition I'd fall sick or encounter something bad. Fortunately or unfortunately I'm a guarded being, and I am called to heal and shine my light! I will not hide or be ashamed of what and who I am. Please understand that I will not compromise on how I work here onwards. This is my gift! When I opened Honour Your Crown the intension was to help heal people one chakra at a time Our head is the highest point, it houses our Engine/temple(brain) Our hair is the natural Crown! It is our vertical connection with The Creator! It represents our strength! Honour Your Crown Light, love & blessings
This morning I took down my giant twists which I did after washing my hair two days ago and I had 5 minutes to get ready because @theonlyscoopmakhathini screamed BABY CAN WE GO NOW! So I had to be creative and whip up something real fast in 2 minutes like for real in 2 minutes! 10 minutes later I'm at the mall and people are asking if this is my hair and some are just going in with their fingers 😐
In 2017 it was my first and only time using heat to stretch my hair to create this look. The stylist did use a heat protectant serum. I don't encourage the use of frequent direct heat use on hair as it damages hair. And if you do use heat on special occasions do use a heat protectant The theme of the shoot was african brides @drum_magazine directed by @nthabidistilled If your hair is not long enough to achieve this style you can add extensions, like clips, Marley extensions etc
