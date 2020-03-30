LifestyleStyle & BeautyHair
Akhona Lali. Picture: Instagram.
LOOK: Akhona Lali shows off her stunning natural hair

Natural hair enthusiast and founder of  Honour Your Crown, Akhona Lali finally blow dried her natural hair and we're loving it. 

The Dark and Lovely brand ambassador took to social media to share pictures of her fully blow dried natural hair. It is thick, lengthy and looks super healthy. She also shared tips on how she managed to style her hair because it is  voluminous   and big hair like hers tend to be stubborn. 

View this post on Instagram

Finally blow dried my hair 🥺🙈 I treated my hair before, I did a deep conditioning treatment, then hot oil treatment. I used the cold air setting first then applied loads of shea butter then used low heat. I use @acalacanaturalafricanskincare products on my skin. #honouryourcrown #naturalhairblogger #hairblogger #joburgblogger #southafricanblogger #laidedges #edgesonfleek #edgecontrol #honouryourcrownwithacalaca #honouryourcrownevents #honouryourcrownworkshop #naturalhair #honouryourcrownmasterclass #crownedbyacalaca #healthyskinwithacalaca #acalacaskincare #naturalskincareproducts #honouryourcrownwithacalacahairstudio #naturalhairsalon #naturalhairstudio #naturalhairsalonjoburg #afro #naturalhairstyles #naturalhair #afrowigs #afrowigs #fauxlocs #goddesslocs #locs #protectivestyles #acalaca5dayveganchallange #crownedbyacalaca #protectivestyles #protectivestylesfornaturalhair

A post shared by Honour Your Crown (@honouryourcrown_) on


The young entrepreneur, who is a c ertified vegan nutrition health coach, also  makes her own hair and skincare products. She always styles her hair in the most delicate way ever and these are some of our favourite hairstyles she's done. 

View this post on Instagram

Would you rock this twin Pom-Pom look? this look took me +_ 10 minutes to do coz I really don’t have to much time to do my hair lately *yes that is all my hair! Healthy right?) also I’m trying to settle back to regular schedule and catch up with work @honouryourcrownwithacalaca #honouryourcrownwithacalaca #acalacaskincare #crownedbyacalaca #healthyskinwithacalaca #acalacaskincare #naturalskincareproducts #honouryourcrownwithacalacahairstudio #clipins #extensions #naturalhairsalon #naturalhairstudio #naturalhairsalonjoburg #afro #naturalhairstyles #naturalhair #afrowigs #afrowigs #fauxlocs #goddesslocs #locs #protectivestyles #crownedbyacalaca #acalacamerchandise #honouryourcrownmerchandise #protectivestyles #protectivestylesfornaturalhair #afrowigs #wigs #texturedwigs

A post shared by Honour Your Crown (@honouryourcrown_) on


View this post on Instagram

Please take a moment to read and understand! A lot of factors play a huge role in the make up of your hair, how your hair grows, colour, health,texture etc. for example •Genes • Diet/ lifestyle • Products • Routine/ Regime More often we neglect somethings! when I mention this I often get raised eyebrows. HAIR IS SPIRITUAL!!! Yes it is! now take some notes. Hair is the receiver and transmitter of divine energy, making it receptive to spiritual forces! There was no way I was going to work on anyone’s hair feeling the way I was feeling, because all that energy would’ve been transferred to my clients especially vulnerable ones! Hairstyling is a form of healing, expressive art! Stylists have a huge responsibility working with someone’s crown chakra and therefore it is important to set intension & purify our aura when working with clients because we work with a very sensitive chakra. I’ve often been criticized for turning away or refusing to work on certain clients because of the energy they brought into my space & on days where I ignored my intuition I’d fall sick or encounter something bad. Fortunately or unfortunately I’m a guarded being, and I am called to heal and shine my light! I will not hide or be ashamed of what and who I am. Please understand that I will not compromise on how I work here onwards. This is my gift! When I opened Honour Your Crown the intension was to help heal people one chakra at a time Our head is the highest point, it houses our Engine/temple(brain) Our hair is the natural Crown! It is our vertical connection with The Creator! It represents our strength! Honour Your Crown Light, love & blessings

A post shared by Honour Your Crown (@honouryourcrown_) on



View this post on Instagram

In 2017 it was my first and only time using heat to stretch my hair to create this look. The stylist did use a heat protectant serum. I don’t encourage the use of frequent direct heat use on hair as it damages hair. And if you do use heat on special occasions do use a heat protectant The theme of the shoot was african brides @drum_magazine directed by @nthabidistilled If your hair is not long enough to achieve this style you can add extensions, like clips, Marley extensions etc #afro #hair #naturalhair #naturalhairstyles #healthyhairjourney #beauty #beautyspread #model #naturalhairmodel #beautymodel #skin #flawlessskin #honouryourcrown #honouryourcrownwithacalaca #naturalhairsalon #naturalhairsalonjoburg

A post shared by Honour Your Crown (@honouryourcrown_) on



