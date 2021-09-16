LOOK: Black women show off their crowns to celebrate World Afro Day

ON Wednesday, September 15, the world commemorated World Heritage Day, a celebration endorsed by the UN Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights. On the same day is World Afro Day, founded by Michelle de Leon to focus on change, education and the celebration of Afro hair.

The theme for this year was “Celebrating natural black hair, empowering people with Afro hair”. “We work with families, schools and authorities to tackle discrimination against Afro hair. We carry out research, create events and produce resources to empower people with Afro hair and to raise awareness in wider society,” says De Leon. To celebrate World Afro Day, black women shared pictures of themselves wearing their natural crowns with pride.