Kerry Washington rocking her Afro. Picture: Twitter/@@kerrywashington.
LOOK: Black women show off their crowns to celebrate World Afro Day

By Thobile Mazibuko Time of article published 1h ago

ON Wednesday, September 15, the world commemorated World Heritage Day, a celebration endorsed by the UN Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights.

On the same day is World Afro Day, founded by Michelle de Leon to focus on change, education and the celebration of Afro hair.

The theme for this year was “Celebrating natural black hair, empowering people with Afro hair”.

“We work with families, schools and authorities to tackle discrimination against Afro hair. We carry out research, create events and produce resources to empower people with Afro hair and to raise awareness in wider society,” says De Leon.

To celebrate World Afro Day, black women shared pictures of themselves wearing their natural crowns with pride.

Radio presenter and actress Thabethe, Renate Stuurman, former e.tv’s Scandal star Masasa Mbangeni showed off their hair.

Getting in on the act too were Luv Native and Mabu Tribe who posted a picture of their Afros and said: “We're proud to celebrate #worldafroday with a brand whose essence is the celebration of African identity. A brand that believes that our kinks, coils, and curls are a beautiful, carefully crafted design that can be sculpted and patterned into many looks.”

International stars like Kerry Washington, Janet Jackson and Jill Marie Jones also participated in the trend aimed at celebrating Afro hair.

Below are some of our best looks from the women who showed off their crowns.

