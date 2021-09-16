LOOK: Black women show off their crowns to celebrate World Afro Day
Share this article:
ON Wednesday, September 15, the world commemorated World Heritage Day, a celebration endorsed by the UN Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights.
On the same day is World Afro Day, founded by Michelle de Leon to focus on change, education and the celebration of Afro hair.
The theme for this year was “Celebrating natural black hair, empowering people with Afro hair”.
“We work with families, schools and authorities to tackle discrimination against Afro hair. We carry out research, create events and produce resources to empower people with Afro hair and to raise awareness in wider society,” says De Leon.
To celebrate World Afro Day, black women shared pictures of themselves wearing their natural crowns with pride.
#WorldAfroDay #AfroDay pic.twitter.com/y0WWlKCuwR— Thando Thabooty (@Thando_Thabethe) September 15, 2021
All Afros are welcome #WorldAfroDay pic.twitter.com/cvfwsJ4YS7— Bhut’ Masasa (@MsMasasa) September 15, 2021
Radio presenter and actress Thabethe, Renate Stuurman, former e.tv’s Scandal star Masasa Mbangeni showed off their hair.
Getting in on the act too were Luv Native and Mabu Tribe who posted a picture of their Afros and said: “We're proud to celebrate #worldafroday with a brand whose essence is the celebration of African identity. A brand that believes that our kinks, coils, and curls are a beautiful, carefully crafted design that can be sculpted and patterned into many looks.”
We're proud to celebrate #worldafroday with a brand whose essence is the celebration of African identity. A brand that believes that our kinks, coils, and curls are a beautiful, carefully crafted design that can be sculpted and patterned into many looks. @mabutribe pic.twitter.com/8zljSo6pYV— LuvNative (@Luvnative_) September 16, 2021
International stars like Kerry Washington, Janet Jackson and Jill Marie Jones also participated in the trend aimed at celebrating Afro hair.
Wearing my 👑. Happy #WorldAfroDay#Throwback to @TandCmag pic.twitter.com/loo2xnShR2— kerry washington (@kerrywashington) September 15, 2021
Below are some of our best looks from the women who showed off their crowns.
Happy #WorldAfroDay 😘 pic.twitter.com/qe4i0GSwvr— Janet Jackson (@JanetJackson) September 15, 2021
Happy #WorldAfroDay 🤎🖤 pic.twitter.com/HHCH2sHo5R— Jill Marie Jones (@MsJillMJones) September 15, 2021
I love my Afro ✨♥️#WorldAfroDay pic.twitter.com/HlLAl36EwF— This Sixth Hokage says All Black Lives Matter 🌻✨ (@iamafrothunder) September 16, 2021
I heard it’s #WorldAfroDay 🥺 pic.twitter.com/WkrL14gdAs— Books & Looks (@flowahh_) September 15, 2021
We welcome #WorldAfroDay pic.twitter.com/YWaTAfEwCG— CONSTANCE (@ConstanceSaal) September 15, 2021
Wait did someone say #WorldAfroDay 😉😘 pic.twitter.com/OWUnh6PKGh— Renate Stuurman (@RenateStuurman) September 15, 2021